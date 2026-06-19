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Home / Business / Reliance Retail to build manufacturing, export platforms for next phase of growth: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Retail to build manufacturing, export platforms for next phase of growth: Mukesh Ambani

RIL will add "two powerful growth-boosting platforms" between Reliance Retail and its FMCG arm Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL), which is another "great leap forward", he said at the 49th AGM of Reliance Industries

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New Delhi, Updated At : 03:58 PM Jun 19, 2026 IST
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Mukesh Ambani. File photo
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Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is preparing for its next phase of growth by building advanced manufacturing and export platforms aimed at strengthening consumer products ecosystem and expanding global footprint, Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani said on Friday.

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RIL will add "two powerful growth-boosting platforms" between Reliance Retail and its FMCG arm Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL), which is another "great leap forward", he said at the 49th AGM of Reliance Industries.

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It is building a manufacturing platform, extending from beverages and daily essentials to one of the most unorganised categories â€“ fresh fruits and vegetables.

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"This category is in urgent need of waste reduction, hygiene promotion, and higher safety standards. We will modernise by bringing our sourcing, cold-chain, and distribution strength to fresh produce. This will give farmers fairer returns, shopkeepers dependable supply, and every family fresher food at fairer prices," said Ambani.

The company is also developing a future-ready garment manufacturing ecosystem to offer high-quality apparel at competitive prices. Ambani said Reliance has forged supplier partnerships across 21 manufacturing clusters nationwide to support the initiative.

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In addition, the conglomerate plans to expand affordable electronics manufacturing, covering products such as smart eyewear, televisions, smartphones and connected wearables, while maintaining a strong focus on customer service.

"We have created supplier partnerships in 21 pan-India clusters, where these garments will be manufactured. We will also do the same for affordable electronics, from smart eyewear to televisions, smartphones, and connected wearables, with a continued focus on superior customer service," he said.

It is also setting up an exports platform, which according to Ambani is a logical extension of its manufacturing platform in retail.

"The rapid growth in our consumer brands business in India has given us the confidence to build a strong and scalable global FMCG business. Our export journey reflects the growing strength of our brands, our competitive product portfolio and our ability to serve diverse consumer needs across global markets," said Ambani.

In FY26, the value of sales and services of Reliance Retail was Rs 3,71,085 crore, up 12.1 per cent year-on-year.

Reliance Retail, which was started 20 years back with its first store in Hyderabad, now operates over 20,000 stores.

"Within five years, we had crossed 1,000 stores and USD 1 billion in annual sales. Within eight years, we had become India's largest retailer. And in the fourth quarter of FY 26, we crossed 20,000 stores, a scale no retailer in Asia has achieved in such a short time," said Ambani.

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