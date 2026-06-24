Reliance retains the top spot despite India’s leading private corporations losing Rs 11 lakh crore

The total worth of India’s top ten most valuable non-state-run companies decreased by Rs 11 lakh crore in 2026 compared to the previous year, according to the fifth edition of the ‘500 Most Valuable Non-State-Run enterprises in India’ study published by Axis Bank’s Burgundy Private and Hurun India.

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According to the report, the top 10 companies’ combined valuation dropped to Rs 86 lakh crore from Rs 97 lakh crore a year ago.

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Reliance Industries has been India’s most valuable corporation for five years consecutively. It added more than Rs 1.8 lakh crore in value over the course of the year, making it the largest value producer in absolute terms.

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With a valuation of Rs 5.8 lakh crore, Bajaj Finance was the largest value generator in percentage terms.

Despite short-term value difficulties, India’s corporate sector continues to show long-term growth. Seven corporations have been in the top 10 rankings for the last five years, while the total worth of the top 10 companies has climbed 3.5 times over the previous ten years.

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The combined worth of the 500 companies in India Inc. exceeded USD 3.4 trillion, matching the size of major world countries, said the report.

However, throughout the year, market performance was very selective. The fact that only 198 of the 500 companies saw an increase in value suggests that investors are increasingly rewarding strong company fundamentals over growth narratives.

“Fundamentals return to centre stage, with ROE, cash generation, and balance sheet strength being rewarded over narratives,” the report stated.

With 95 new companies joining the list and a combined worth of Rs 18.45 lakh crore, the report also highlighted the expanding depth of entrepreneurship in the Indian economy.

The reported noted that more than one-third of the list has been revised since 2021, indicating that corporate churn is still strong and that company models and industries are changing quickly.

Furthermore, value creation is expanding outside of large cities. The rankings included companies from places like Rajkot, Bikaner, Kumbakonam, and Rajnandgaon, demonstrating the increasing importance of Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities in India’s business environment.