Reliance shares jump 4% as Jio Platforms sets IPO price band

Shares of Reliance Industries rallied 4 per cent on Thursday after Jio Platforms Ltd, the digital and telecom arm of the firm, set a price band of Rs 1,065 to Rs 1,119 per share for its initial public offering that could raise about Rs 30,213 crore at the top of the range, making it India’s largest.

The blue-chip stock climbed 4.03 per cent to settle at Rs 1,223.30 on the BSE.

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At the NSE, the stock rallied 3.43 per cent to end at Rs 1,215.

The company’s market valuation surged by Rs 64,076.57 crore to Rs 16,55,435.46 crore.

The rally in the bellwether stock was instrumental in driving the equity markets sharply higher. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,533.72 points, or 2.11 per cent, to settle near the day’s high at 74,315.61. The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 374.65 points, or 1.66 per cent, to end at 22,997.35, its highest level since September 25.

The IPO, comprising a fresh issue of up to 27 crore equity shares of Rs 10 face value each, opens for subscription on Wednesday, October 21, and closes on Friday, October 23. Anchor investor bidding is on Monday, October 19, according to regulatory filings by Reliance.

The IPO committee of Jio Platforms’ board approved the band at a meeting on Wednesday, the filing said.

According to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP), the company plans to issue up to 27 crore equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each. At the cap price, that works out to Rs 30,213 crore, by calculation. That is about 8 per cent above the record set by Hyundai Motor India, whose Rs 27,858.75-crore IPO in 2024 holds the top spot.

It is also roughly 47 per cent above the next largest, Life Insurance Corporation of India’s Rs 20,557.23 crore offering.

Jio’s offer, however, differs from those two in structure. Hyundai’s issue was entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS) by its parent, and so was LIC’s issue, by the government.

The IPO will offer a fresh issue only, with no Offer-for-Sale component, so the proceeds would go to the company rather than to selling shareholders.