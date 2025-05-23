Reliance to invest Rs 75,000 crore in North East over next 5 years: Mukesh Ambani

New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): Reliance will invest over Rs 75,000 crore in North Eastern states over next five years announced Mukesh Ambani Chairman and MD Reliance Industries while speaking at the 'Rising Northeast Investors Summit 2025'.

This investment is expected to add over 2.5 million direct and indirect employment opportunities, Ambani said, adding, "we aspire to touch the lives of most of our 45 million sisters and brothers in North-East."

Reliance has invested around Rs 30,000 crore in the region in the past 40 years.

Mukesh Ambani, also mentioned that Reliance Retail will also make investment in North Eastern states "in factories for high-quality FMCG products in the region and promote the region's fabulous artisan economy."

Additionally, Ambani said, "Jio has already covered 90 per cent of the population with over 5 million 5G subscribers. We will double this number this year."

Mukesh Ambani aims to transform the (North eastern) region's vast "Wasteland into Wealth-Land", by setting up 350 integrated Compressed Biogas plants.

On the healthcare front Mukesh Ambani plans to bring the best of cancer care to the North-East. "To begin with, we have established a 150-bed comprehensive cancer hospital in Manipur. We are collaborating with Mizoram University on care of breast cancer using genomic data. In Guwahati, we have built an Advanced Molecular Diagnostics and Research Lab. It will be among the largest Genome Sequencing Capacities in the India. We will help transform the North-East into a healthcare hub and a research powerhouse," said Ambani.

To promote Sports in North East, "Reliance Foundation will work with all the eight states to set up Olympic Training Centres, which will prepare our Youth to be tomorrow's medal-winners in Olympics."

The Rising North East Investors Summit, which PM Modi inaugurated, is a two-day event taking place on 23rd and 24th May at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The summit aims to highlight the North East region as a land of opportunity and attract both global and domestic investment. (ANI)

