Relief for co-op societies, tax slashed to 15%

PTI

New Delhi, February 1

The government on Tuesday announced Rs 900-crore allocation in the Budget for the newly set up Ministry of Cooperation for the 2022-23 fiscal, besides slashing Alternate Minimum Tax (AMT) on cooperative societies to 15 per cent and surcharge to 7 per cent.

Of the total allocation, a significant amount of Rs 350 crore has been provided for digitisation of Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACs), while Rs 274 crore for an umbrella scheme “Prosperity through Cooperatives”. For the first time, a separate allocation of Rs 11 crore has been provided to Vaikunth Mehta National Institute of Cooperative Management. —