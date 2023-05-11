Relief for Go First, gets protection from bankruptcy

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 10

In a major relief to cash-strapped Go First airline, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Wednesday admitted its plea for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings.

With liabilities worth Rs 11,463 crore, the airline had sought voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings and an interim moratorium on its financial obligations under Section 10 of the IBC, which allows a company to approach the NCLT for initiation of insolvency after default.

“Moratorium under 14(1) of IBC, 2016 is already initiated in respect of the Corporate Applicant/Corporate Debtor”, the order by NCLT said as it dismissed the application for interim moratorium as “infructuous”.

Following the NCLT order, Go First is now protected from any suit or continuation of pending suits or proceedings against it by any agency, private or government, including the aircraft lessors and the DGCA. The airline has over Rs 350 crore payable to passengers whose flights were cancelled. Go First’s liability to provide refund to these passengers has also come under the cloud in the wake of the NCLT order.

The airline, which had at first announced cancellation of its flight operations for three days from May 3 and later extended the cancellations up to May 12, today further extended suspension of all its flights to May 19. It has been asked by the DGCA not to sell tickets.

The Wadia Group-owned airline, which started operations 17 years ago, has 54 aircraft, which are its main assets. Out of these, 28 are grounded due to the non-supply of engines by P&W, and the remaining 26 are operational. The Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) passed awards earlier this year directing P&W to supply 10 serviceable engines by April 27, 2023 and 10 serviceable engines each month till December 2023. P&W failed to comply with the orders, Go First submitted.

It contended that due to the problem, the airline was constrained to cancel 4,118 flights with 77,500 passengers in the past 30 days.

The tribunal’s ruling, which was reserved on May 4, caps more than a week of uncertainty for the crisis-hit carrier, which has more than 7,000 employees on its rolls, and also comes against the backdrop of lessors moving to deregister at least 45 planes of the airline.