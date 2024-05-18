Relief for Spicejet on Rs 579 cr refund order

IANS

New Delhi: The Delhi HC on Friday set aside a single judge bench order which had upheld an arbitral award asking SpiceJet and its promoter Ajay Singh to refund Rs 579 crore to media baron Kalanithi Maran. It remanded the matter back to the court concerned. PTI

JSW Steel Q4 profit dips 64% to Rs 1,299 cr

Mumbai: JSW Steel on Friday reported a 64 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,299 crore for Q4 of 2023-24 compared to the corresponding figure of Rs 3,664 crore in the same period last year.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#SpiceJet