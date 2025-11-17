Remedium Lifecare Delivers Strong Q2 Results with Profit Nearly Doubling to INR 3862.34 Lakh

Mumbai, November 17,2025: Remedium Lifecare Limited announced its financial results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2025. During the quarter ended September 30, 2025, the consolidated financial results reflect strong operational momentum. Consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹11,105.82 lakh, with total income reaching ₹11,431.25 lakh. The quarter recorded a consolidated profit before tax 0f ₹1,043.69 lakh and a profit after tax of ₹862.34 lakh, with earnings per share of ₹0.10 which has doubled compared to Q1 FY26.

• PAT Sep-25 up by 85.49% at 2.862.34 lakh vs Jun-25 ₹.464.88 lakh • EBITDA Sep-25 up by 82.70% at ₹.1043.69 lakh vs Jun-25 ₹.571.23 Lacs • PAT Half year FY26 is at 1327 lakhs vs PAT 12 months FY24-25 at 213 lakhs.

For the half year ended September 30, 2025, consolidated revenue from operations was ₹22,442.39 lakh and total income stood at ₹23,115.60 lakh. Profit before tax for the half year was ₹1,614.92 lakh, while profit after tax stood at ₹1,327.22 lakh, translating to an earnings per share of ₹0.15. Consolidated total assets as on September 30, 2025 amounted to ₹1,62,318.10 lakh.

Commenting on the financial performance, Mr. Adarsh Munjal, Whole-Time Director, said: “The second quarter results reflect our continued commitment to operational discipline and the business expansion. Our consolidated performance demonstrates the strength of our portfolio and our ability to scale efficiently. We are confident that this momentum will continue through remainder of the financial year as we focus on improving profitability, strengthening our asset position, and driving sustainable growth for all stakeholders.” Remedium Lifecare has recently reinforced its leadership structure with the appointment of Mr. Rambhajan Vishwakarma and Mr. Vignesh Laxman Gawde on the Board, signifying a renewed focus on governance, global expansion and scaling of CDMO capabilities.

In parallel, the Company’s strategy of leveraging its global-subsidiary footprint (including Singapore incorporation in September 2024) and expanding CDMO service offerings underscores its ambition to strengthen and monetise its specialty pharma and chemicals business.

About Remedium Lifecare Ltd.: Founded in 1988, Remedium Lifecare is a BSE-listed pharmaceutical and specialty chemicals company engaged in trading and distribution of raw materials for the pharmaceutical industry. With a strong emphasis on quality, compliance, R&D, and global market expansion, the Company plays a strategic role in India’s pharmaceutical ecosystem.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)