Remedium Lifecare Kicks Off FY26 with ₹464.88 Lakh PAT in Q1, Surpassing and Doubling FY25 Profit in Q1 and Driving Expansion Plans

• Q1FY26 PAT up by 327% at 464.88 lakhs compared to loss of 204.60 lakhs in Q4FY25 • Q1FY26 PAT at 464.88 lakhs against entire FY25 PAT of 212.94 lakhs Mumbai, August 11, 2025: Remedium Lifecare Ltd., a rapidly growing player in the pharmaceutical supply chain and specialty chemicals sector, has announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, showcasing a remarkable turnaround in performance. The company reported a Profit After Tax (PAT) of ₹464.88 lakhs, a significant improvement from the loss of ₹204.60 lakhs recorded in the previous quarter ended March 31, 2025. Notably, the Q1 PAT has already surpassed the company's total PAT for the entire FY25, which stood at ₹212.94 lakhs, highlighting strong operational momentum and a sharp rebound in profitability.

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During the quarter under review, Remedium Lifecare posted revenue from operations of ₹11,336.67 lakhs. The Profit Before Tax (PBT) reached ₹571.23 lakhs, reflecting the company’s focus on effective cost management and enhanced operational efficiencies. This performance underscores the company’s strategic execution and resilience, positioning it well for continued growth in the coming quarters.

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Commenting on the performance, Mr. Adarsh Munjal, Managing Director of Remedium Lifecare, said: “This quarter marks a significant milestone for Remedium Lifecare. Our focused strategy on operational efficiency and prudent financial management has resulted in a robust turnaround, with Q1 PAT surpassing the entire FY25 profit. We remain committed to building on this momentum and delivering sustained value to our shareholders while driving growth in our core healthcare and pharmaceutical segments.” The strong Q1 results highlight the company’s ability to optimize costs, streamline operations, and adapt to market dynamics. The current performance highlights that Remedium Lifecare is well-positioned to continue its growth trajectory in the upcoming quarters.

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In line with this strong financial performance, Remedium Lifecare is executing a long-term growth plan aimed at expanding its research and development (R&D) focus across key therapeutic areas such as anti-infectives, cardiovascular, and central nervous system (CNS) treatments.

This initiative will strengthen its innovation pipeline and ensure the development of advanced healthcare solutions. Our focus is to build a robust foundation for CDMO and R&D services that will position Remedium to secure new contracts, drive innovation, and improve margins through backward integration. Enhancing working capital will further improve inventory and supply chain management, ensuring seamless operations across its distribution network.

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The company is also prioritizing global expansion, with a portion of funds earmarked for entering new international geographies and strengthening its presence in existing markets. These strategic initiatives, combined with its robust Q1 performance, will enable Remedium Lifecare to enhance operational resilience, drive innovation, and consolidate its leadership in both domestic and international markets.

With PAT for the first quarter more than doubling the annual profit of FY25, Remedium Lifecare is well-poised for continued growth, backed by innovation-led strategies and market expansion plans.

About Remedium Lifecare Ltd.: Founded in 1988, Remedium Lifecare Ltd. is a BSE-listed pharmaceutical company engaged in the trading and distribution of raw material as a supply chain management for the pharmaceutical industry with an emphasis on quality, compliance, and global reach, the company continues to expand its presence while playing a pivotal role in India’s pharmaceutical ecosystem (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

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