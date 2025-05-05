DT
Home / Business / Remedium Lifecare Rights Issue Gains Momentum: 26% Subscribed Within First Two Days

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 5: The Rights Issue of Remedium Lifecare Ltd marks a significant milestone in the company's growth journey. Remedium Lifecare is a rapidly growing company specializing in the trading and distribution of raw materials as part of supply chain management for the pharmaceutical industry. The issue has been receiving tremendous response from investors and shareholders, with a subscription of 26.03% by the end of Day 2.
ANI
Updated At : 01:52 PM May 05, 2025 IST
PNN

The capital raised will be strategically utilized to accelerate global expansion initiatives, strengthen the company's footprint in key international markets, and strengthening working capital, Investment in R&D capabilities thereby improving the overall financial health of the organization. By reinforcing its balance sheet and enhancing operational capabilities, Remedium Lifecare aims to unlock significant long-term value for its investors, positioning itself as a leading player in the global specialty chemicals and pharmaceutical sectors.

Adarsh Munjal, Whole Time Director of Remedium Lifecare Ltd said: "This move will not only improve our financial health but also set the stage for significant growth. Our focus is on expanding our global footprint and advancing in research and manufacturing to serve a broader market. This approach will ensure our long-term sustainability and success."

This strategic shift follows the company's recent achievement of securing a Rs182.7 crore multiyear export order from a prominent UK-based pharmaceutical distributor in February 2025. The order positions Remedium as a credible global supplier of pharmaceutical intermediates in the anti-infective, cardiovascular, and CNS therapeutic segments.

Participation in the rights issue represents more than a capital contribution; it reflects alignment with a company prioritizing sound financial management, enhanced operational flexibility, and strategic global expansion.

Key Highlights:

* Remedium Lifecare offers a rights issue at Rs1 per share (61:50), against a Rs1.85 closing price on 2nd May 2025.

* The renunciation window runs from April 30 to May 9, 2025, and the rights issue closes on May 14, 2025.

* Proceeds from the rights issue will be used for expansion of R&D capabilities and working capital

* The company plans to expand contract manufacturing in CDMO, invest in research, and tap global markets.

About Remedium Lifecare Ltd.:

Founded in 1988, Remedium Lifecare Ltd. is a BSE-listed pharmaceutical company engaged in the trading and distribution of raw material as a supply chain management for the pharmaceutical industry with an emphasis on quality, compliance, and global reach, the company continues to expand its presence while playing a pivotal role in India's pharmaceutical ecosystem

For more Information, contact: Adarsh Munjal at Info@remediumlifecare.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

