Renacon Launches RENAFLEX Fibre Cement Boards, Advancing Sustainable Construction in India

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Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 30: Renacon, the flagship building materials brand of the Renaatus Group, Erode recently announced the launch of RENAFLEX Fibre Cement Boards (FCB) in Renaatus Product Private Limited, marking a significant milestone in the company's evolution from a manufacturer of green building materials to a comprehensive building solutions provider.

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Backed by an investment of INR 350 crore, Renacon has established a world-class integrated manufacturing facility at Naidupeta, Andhra Pradesh, dedicated to the production of AAC Blocks, Rapid Wall Panels and Fibre Cement Boards. Built in a record 12 months, the facility introduces globally benchmarked Laminar Flow Technology to India, delivering precision-engineered, sustainable building materials designed to meet the growing demands of modern construction.

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Speaking at the launch, Mr. P Selva Sundaram, Chairman and Managing Director, Renaatus Group, said, "The launch of RENAFLEX represents a defining milestone in Renacon's journey towards becoming a complete building solutions provider. Our INR 350 crore investment reflects our long-term vision of combining advanced manufacturing, innovation and sustainability to create world-class products for India's construction industry. By bringing globally proven Laminar Flow Technology to India, we are delivering Fibre Cement Boards that offer superior strength, precision, durability and consistency while supporting faster, safer and greener construction. As India accelerates infrastructure development under Vision 2047 and the 'Make in India' initiative, RENAFLEX will empower architects, developers, contractors and homeowners with high-performance building materials that are built for the future."

The launch further strengthens Renacon's expanding portfolio, which already includes Renacon AAC Blocks--South India's largest and one of the most preferred AAC block brands--manufactured across three facilities in Tamil Nadu with a combined annual production capacity of one million cubic metres, along with Rapid Wall AAC Sandwich Panels and Renafix Drymix Products. With India's construction sector increasingly embracing sustainable and high-performance building materials, Renacon expects RENAFLEX to play a significant role in enabling modern dry wall solution considering labour shortage by adding to the faster construction, safer and environmentally responsible construction across residential, commercial and industrial projects. This can assist in building government housing schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana 2.0 scheme targeting 1 crore additional houses and Affordable Rental Housing Complexes scheme for quicker completion.

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With India's AAC market growing at a CAGR of 10-12% since 2010 and projected to expand by nearly 15% annually over the next five years, Renacon expects RENAFLEX to play a key role in accelerating the adoption of advanced Fibre Cement Board systems and driving the transition towards faster, greener and more sustainable construction across India. We are looking at 100% utilization of the existing plant in Naidupeta by March 2027 which will help Renaflex gaining a good share in Fibre cement board market in a year and half time.

Asia's Largest Integrated AAC and Fibre Cement Board Manufacturing Facility

The new Naidupeta facility has an annual production capacity of 60,000 metric tonnes of Fibre Cement Boards, making it Asia's largest integrated AAC and Fibre Cement Board manufacturing facility. The project is expected to generate employment direct and indirectly for more than 1000 people, while strengthening domestic manufacturing under the Government of India's "Make in India" initiative.

At the heart of the manufacturing process is Laminar Flow Technology, an advanced production system that ensures:

- Superior flexural strength

- Excellent impact resistance

- Zero undulation for exceptionally smooth surfaces

- High dimensional accuracy and consistency

- Enhanced durability for long-term performance

The facility manufactures both Type A (High Density) and Type B Fibre Cement Boards, along with RENAFLEX Elegante Designer Fibre Cement Boards, specially developed for architects and designers seeking premium aesthetics for wall cladding, facades and interior decor. The high-density boards are engineered for demanding exterior applications requiring exceptional strength and weather resistance.

Engineered for Green, Fire-Rated and Sustainable Construction

RENAFLEX Fibre Cement Boards are precision-engineered for modern interior and exterior construction systems, combining durability, safety and sustainability.

Key features include:

- Fire resistance

- Moisture resistance

- Termite resistance

- High dimensional stability

- Smooth and consistent finishes

- Long service life

- Faster installation with reduced maintenance

The boards are suitable for a wide range of applications, including:

- Interior partitions

- False ceilings

- Facades

- Mezzanine flooring

- Roof underlay

- Wet area installations

- Duct covering

- Prefabricated structures

- Furniture

- Modular interiors

Manufactured using environmentally responsible processes, RENAFLEX supports sustainable construction by reducing environmental impact while improving durability, operational efficiency and lifecycle performance. The product aligns with green building certification frameworks such as IGBC and GRIHA, helping developers deliver environmentally responsible and energy-efficient buildings.

With increasing emphasis on fire-rated construction across commercial, industrial and public infrastructure projects, RENAFLEX is well positioned for applications in commercial buildings, hospitals, educational institutions, industrial facilities, site offices, security cabins and residential developments.

Fibre Cement Boards have already gained widespread acceptance across Europe, the United Kingdom, the United States, China and Australia for their strength, durability and sustainability. Through RENAFLEX, Renacon aims to bring these globally benchmarked standards to the Indian construction industry.

Expanding Across India and Global Markets

Renacon will initially focus on the southern markets of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Kerala, before expanding into international markets across Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 50% of the business to come from exports for Renaatus Products Private Limited. The company expects growing demand for prefabricated construction, sustainable building materials and fire-rated building systems to drive strong growth in both domestic and overseas markets.

About Renacon

Renacon is the flagship building materials brand of Renaatus Procon Private Limited, headquartered in Erode, Tamil Nadu. The company manufactures AAC Blocks, Rapid Wall AAC Sandwich Panels, Renafix Drymix Products and RENAFLEX Fibre Cement Boards, delivering innovative, sustainable and high-performance building solutions for modern construction.

The Renaatus Group has executed several landmark infrastructure projects across India and overseas, including Rajahmundry Airport, Chennai Central Tower--one of Chennai's tallest commercial developments--and the Gan International Airport Project in the Maldives. The Group has also launched its flagship residential development, VARAM in Coimbatore, further strengthening its commitment to creating world-class infrastructure and sustainable communities.

Participants in the Press meet:

- Mr. P Selva Sundaram, Chairman and Managing Director, Renaatus Group

- Mr. Manoj Poosappan, Joint Managing Director, Renaatus Group

- Mr. Venkatesh Pakala, Dy, CEO, Renaatus Procon Private Limited

- Mr. Basto Collins, Senior Vice President, Renaatus Products Private Limited

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