RENAISSANCE HOTELS STRENGTHENS ITS LIFESTYLE FOOTPRINT WITH THE DEBUT OF RENAISSANCE GOA HOTEL

133-key neighborhood-led retreat invites travelers to uncover the vibrant culture, craft, and coastal rhythm of North Goa, sparking spontaneous discoveries at every turn

New Delhi, India, 5th January 2026: Renaissance Hotels, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s global portfolio of over 30 extraordinary hotel brands, proudly announces the opening of Renaissance Goa Hotel. This new address is thoughtfully designed for travelers drawn to authentic exploration, genuine connection, and captivating local stories. Nestled within the lush Arpora valley with effortless access to North Goa’s iconic beaches - Baga, Anjuna, and Vagator, the hotel sits at the dynamic intersection of Goa’s lively coast and the quieter, more rhythmic pulse of a valley retreat.

“The Renaissance Hotels brand is built on curiosity and the idea that travel is most rewarding when it truly connects guests to the distinct character and DNA of a destination,” said Kiran Andicot, Senior Vice President, South Asia, Marriott International. “Goa has long captivated as one of India’s most enduring leisure destinations, offering a lighthearted familiarity and an accessible choice for both planned getaways and spontaneous adventures. As we continue to expand our lifestyle portfolio across India, Goa remains central to our leisure growth strategy, with a focus on neighbourhood-led experiences, innovative design, and a style of exploration that today’s travelers seek.”

Discovering the Soul of Goa Through Theatrical Design & Locale

Perfectly positioned in North Goa, the hotel connects guests to the region’s bustling beach life, energetic night bazaars, thrilling adventure excursions, eclectic cafés, and rich cultural touchpoints while still offering a serene sanctuary that feels worlds away from the everyday. Rooted in the textures and rhythm of tropical Goa, the hotel’s design embraces nature’s palette - fluid, tactile, and full of quiet drama. Throughout the hotel, brass Vanda orchid installations, hand-carved sandstone florals, and botanical mosaic accents weave a visual narrative that celebrates Goa’s landscapes. Moments of theatricality appear at every turn: a striking cherry blossom sculpture in the lobby, a lemon tree anchoring the signature Casa Limone restaurant, and an LED-lit glass roof that dynamically shifts with the light, encouraging guests to look, and look again, linger, and spontaneously explore.

The hotel’s 133 guest rooms and suites boldly pair contemporary design with thoughtful, unexpected details, including locally inspired 3D art pieces and bespoke brass floral cabinetry. Family Rooms overlook sweeping views of the tropical valley, offering a sense of calm after days spent exploring Goa’s lively neighborhoods. Spacious bathrooms and lifestyle-forward amenities complete a comfortable and engaging stay.

Engaging Navigators: Your Guide to Unscripted Discoveries

As one of Renaissance Hotels’ signature offerings, the on-property Navigator serves as a friendly, knowledgeable neighborhood ambassador. These engaging Navigators are the local experts and help guests discover the best hidden gems to savor, shop and see across the costal state. Drawing on lived knowledge and an intimate familiarity with the destination, the Navigators at Renaissance Goa offer informed recommendations and thoughtfully shaped experiences that feel personal, spontaneous, and genuinely rooted in place. This comes to life through experiences such as:

• A Day in Divar Island: An intimate glimpse into village life.

• Goan House Tour & Home-Hosted Dinner: A cultural exchange set within a local family home.

• Feni & Flavours Trail: Exploring Goa’s indigenous spirit alongside regional pairings.

• Fontainhas Quarter Walk: A narrative-led exploration of the Latin Quarters.

Vibrant Culinary Journeys & Evening Rituals

Leading the hotel’s culinary experiences is The Bloom Kitchen, an all-day dining venue that celebrates the world’s cuisines while spotlighting Goa’s coastal traditions. Seasonal produce, rotating specials, and flavor-forward preparations ensure the menu evolves with the rhythm of the region. At Casa Limone, handcrafted ceramics, bright Amalfi flavours, and relaxed sundowners transport guests straight to coastal Italy. Aerio, the rooftop pool bar, offers refreshing cocktails and delectables bites set against panoramic views of the valley. In the heart of the lobby, R Lounge seamlessly transitions from daytime artisanal coffees to crafted cocktails by night. When the sun sets, it becomes the stage for Evenings at Renaissance, the brand’s signature ritual, celebrating North Goa’s refined and engaging social culture. Each stay affords immersive experiences with daily bar rituals, weekly programmed events and spirited music performances – all of which encourage guests to experience the destination like a local.

Designed to accommodate a range of gatherings, the hotel features nearly 8,000 square feet of flexible event space suited to destination weddings, intimate celebrations, and creatively led corporate sessions. The ballroom, along with a selection of adaptable meeting venues, is supported by advanced technology and versatile layouts to enable seamless event executions.

“We are delighted to welcome guests to Renaissance Goa." said Roopa Singha, General Manager, Renaissance Goa Hotel. “Inspired by the energy of North Goa and the stories found within its neighborhoods, the hotel has been designed to encourage discovery at every turn. Our goal is to create a Renaissance brand experience that feels welcoming, expressive, and deeply connected to its surroundings - where guests can engage with the destination through design, local insights, and meaningful moments. We look forward to introducing guests to a place that captures the spirit of Goa in a way that feels both vibrant and personal.”

Renaissance Hotels participates in Marriott Bonvoy®, the award-winning travel program from Marriott International. Members can earn and redeem points for stays at Renaissance Goa and at Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands, as well as through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. The Marriott Bonvoy app offers contactless features and personalized travel insights for greater convenience throughout the stay.

For more information or reservations, please call +91 832 712 3000 or visit http://renaissancegoa.com/

