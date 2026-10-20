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Home / Business / Renault introduces hybrid E-Tech technology in India; launches new Renault Duster

Renault introduces hybrid E-Tech technology in India; launches new Renault Duster

The technology makes its Indian debut on the new Renault Duster Strong Hybrid E-Tech 160, combining Renault's globally proven hybrid expertise with the iconic SUV's capability, practicality and versatility

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:53 PM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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Developed through Renault Group's extensive experience in electric mobility and motorsports, E-Tech combines the advantages of electric driving with the convenience of a petrol-powered vehicle, without requiring external charging infrastructure. iStock
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Renault India announced the introduction of its hybrid E-Tech 160 in India, marking a significant milestone in the company's electrification journey in the country.

The technology makes its Indian debut on the new Renault Duster Strong Hybrid E-Tech 160, combining Renault's globally proven hybrid expertise with the iconic SUV's capability, practicality and versatility.

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Developed through Renault Group's extensive experience in electric mobility and motorsports, E-Tech combines the advantages of electric driving with the convenience of a petrol-powered vehicle, without requiring external charging infrastructure.

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At a time when Indian customers are increasingly seeking fuel-efficient, environmentally friendly and future-ready mobility solutions, Renault E-Tech offers an intelligent alternative by delivering an electric driving experience for a substantial part of everyday journeys while eliminating concerns around charging access and range.

The New Renault Duster Strong Hybrid E‑Tech 160 becomes the first Renault vehicle in India to feature this advanced technology and is available in Evolution, Techno and Emotion variants at a starting price of Rs 16.99 lakh.

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Renault Strong Hybrid E-Tech 160 incorporates a 1.8-litre petrol engine, two electric motors, a 1.4 kWh battery pack and an advanced multi-mode automatic transmission.

It delivers an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of 29 km/l.

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