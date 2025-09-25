REnergy Dynamics (RED) Enters into a Strategic Alliance with GMM Pfaudler to Manufacture Paddle Agitators Under the 'Make in India' Initiative

NewsVoir

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], September 25: REnergy Dynamics (RED), a company dedicated to advancing the bioenergy sector in India, has entered into a strategic alliance with GMM Pfaudler, a global leader in technologies, systems, and services, to become one of the first companies in India to manufacture paddle agitators under the Government's 'Make in India' initiative.

Under this alliance, commercial production of paddle agitators has commenced at a state-of-the-art facility in Gujarat, positioning RED-GMM among the first movers to locally manufacture and supply this critical equipment for CBG plants in India. These agitators are already operational at marquee projects, including Reliance Industries' CBG plant executed by RED, which serves as a flagship reference.

Advertisement

With nearly 1,000 CBG plants expected to become operational over the next three years, the paddle agitator market within the CBG sector alone is projected to reach Rs. 7,500 crore.

Speaking about the alliance, Kushagra Nandan, Chairman & Managing Director of RED, said, "This partnership marks RED's entry into the manufacturing and marketing of paddle agitators, essential for India's CBG industry. GMM Pfaudler's global footprint and expertise in developing technologies, systems, and services for various industries, including the energy industry, make them the ideal partner for this venture."

Advertisement

Varun Karad, CEO of RED, added, "By being among the first to market locally manufactured paddle agitators in India, we are not only reducing dependence on imports but also ensuring CBG developers access world-class technology at competitive costs. This is a major step in making India self-reliant in the CBG value chain. As India's CBG market grows, the demand for paddle agitators is also expected to grow significantly. This partnership aims to address the growing demand by CBG developers by bringing in the right technology at a competitive price point."

Aseem Joshi, CEO, GMM Pfaudler, said, "RED's vision, combined with GMM Pfaudler's global mixing technology expertise, creates a strong foundation for scalable and reliable solutions."

Devang Bhojani, General Manager, GMM Pfaudler, said, "As India's CBG sector grows, several reliable agitator solutions, especially paddle agitators customised to Indian feedstock and recipes, will be critical. As the largest agitator manufacturing company in India, we are uniquely positioned to provide globally proven solutions that ensure both industry expansion and cost efficiency."

GMM Pfaudler agitators have also been used on mixing application of hydrolysis of bamboo based 2G Ethanol facility at the Assam Bio Refinery (Numaligarh Refinery Limited).

With this alliance, RED once again reaffirms its commitment to bringing technology, quality, and affordability to the CBG industry.

REnergy Dynamics (RED) is dedicated to advancing the renewable energy sector in India, offering an integrated bioenergy platform to its clients. RED's portfolio of solutions includes: company-owned and developed large-scale bioenergy projects; EPC services to renewable energy developers; feedstock aggregation and its supply to compressed biogas projects; and the manufacturing and supply of CBG plant components. RED has quickly established a significant presence in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat through various bioenergy projects. The company is committed to sustainable growth and aims to create positive social and economic impacts on the communities and businesses they collaborate with.

To learn more, visit www.renergydynamics.com.

GMM Pfaudler Limited delivers corrosion-resistant technologies, systems, and services worldwide, and it remains the preferred choice by consistently providing its customers in the chemical, pharmaceutical, and other process industries with innovative and cost-effective solutions. GMM Pfaudler Limited has 19 manufacturing locations, an extensive sales and service network, and employs more than 2000 people across 4 continents.

Learn more at www.gmmpfaudler.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)