RenewSys to Supply 72.5 MWp TOPCon Solar Modules to Radiance Renewables

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 01: RenewSys India Pvt. Ltd., recognized as the first integrated manufacturer of solar PV modules and its key components, has formalized an agreement with Radiance Renewables Private Limited. This partnership will see the supply of 72.5 MWp of advanced 590 Wp TOPCon Glass-to-Glass solar PV modules, with deliveries planned between December 2024 and March 2025.

Radiance Renewables Private Limited is a key player in India's renewable energy sector, specializing in customised solutions for the commercial and industrial (C&I) corporate customer market segment. This collaboration highlights our mutual commitment to advancing sustainable energy initiatives across the country.

The 144X TOPCon Glass-to-Glass Solar Panels, to be deployed, are expected to deliver high efficiency with a low temperature coefficient i.e at high temperatures, the loss of power will be lower than other module technologies. This will ensure consistent and efficient electricity generation at the site.

On this occasion, the Vice Chairman and Managing Director of RenewSys, Avinash Hiranandani said "India is making significant strides toward clean energy, with a substantial focus on solar power. Together with Radiance Renewables, we aim to contribute to India's ambitious renewable energy goals, supporting initiatives that reduce carbon emissions and promote energy independence. The deployment of high quality modules of the latest technology will be the cornerstone to the lasting success of India's solar vision."

Manikkan Sangameswaran, Executive Director and CEO of Radiance Renewables commented that "It is very encouraging to see high quality and latest technology modules manufactured and delivered by Indian companies like Renewsys that meet the exacting requirements of Corporate India focused IPPs like Radiance. We wish to continue building this partnership to meet our 1 GW+ pipeline of upcoming projects across multiple locations in India."

RenewSys remains focused on setting industry standards in solar PV module manufacturing and key components, emphasizing reliability and quality in all its offerings. We are committed to delivering products that meet the evolving needs of our partners.

About Us: RenewSys is the first integrated manufacturer of Solar PV Modules (5.5 GW) and its key components - Encapsulants (9 GW), Backsheets (4 GW), high efficiency new cell line (2.5 GW) is being installed. Headquartered at Mumbai, RenewSys is the 'Renewable Energy' arm of the ENPEE Group, an international conglomerate established in 1961, with a heritage of manufacturing excellence.

