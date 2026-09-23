Renny expands construction solutions and strengthens green manufacturing focus at bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2026

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 23: Renny Strips Ltd. (Renny) showcased its expanding portfolio of scaffolding, formwork and structural steel solutions at bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2026, where it also held discussions with construction and infrastructure professionals and international clients on customised products and project requirements.

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The company's participation at the exhibition came at a time when Renny is expanding its construction-focused portfolio. During the expo, it presented its scaffolding and formwork systems along with customised components developed for different project requirements.

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Renny has expanded its construction portfolio with three engineering solutions — the Ringlock system, prop system and panel system. The systems are designed for construction and infrastructure applications where structural safety, ease of use and flexibility are important. The company is positioning the new range as part of its focus on heavy-duty scaffolding and formwork solutions for the domestic and international markets.

Commenting on Renny's journey, and its participation at bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2026, Mr. Dev Gupta, Founder Director, Renny Strips Ltd. said, “I founded Renny in 1996, and over three decades, I have seen our industry evolve tremendously. Bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2026 has been a great platform for us to showcase our structural steel solutions, especially our value-added products powered by vertical integration. Our integrated manufacturing gives us a unique edge—not only in quality and consistency, but also in achieving 40% lower carbon emissions than the industry average.”

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Speaking on the company's participation at the expo, Mr. Binny Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director, Renny Strips Ltd. said, “The construction sector is changing rapidly, and customers are looking for solutions that offer safety, reliability and flexibility along with consistent quality. Our focus has been to build manufacturing capabilities that allow us to respond to these requirements and develop more value-added products. At the same time, we are working to reduce the environmental impact of our operations and strengthen our presence in both domestic and international markets.”

Renny also used the exhibition to highlight its green manufacturing initiatives. The company has integrated renewable energy into its operations and has adopted steel recycling, process optimisation and AI-driven emissions monitoring as part of its efforts to reduce carbon emissions. The company has also established a 22 MW solar plant as part of its renewable energy initiatives.

Mr. Sarthak Gupta, Strategic Head, New Initiative, Renny Strips Ltd. said, “The requirements from the construction industry are changing, particularly with greater emphasis on safety, durability and faster installation. Our focus is therefore on developing solutions that can meet different project requirements. The Ringlock, prop and panel systems are part of this effort, while our integrated manufacturing capabilities allow us to work on customised requirements.”

Renny has secured a 5-Star Green Steel Manufacturing Rating and is also developing low-carbon products aligned with the requirements of markets covered by the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM). Renny has also received the Great Place to Work® Certification, with 93 per cent employee participation in the assessment. The certification has been granted due to the company’s focus on learning, workplace development and growth opportunities.

Ms. Mandrita Sarkar, Head of Branding & Corporate Communications, Renny Strips Ltd. said, “The Great Place to Work certification reflects the importance we place on our people. We want employees to have opportunities to learn, take on responsibility and grow in their respective roles. For us, growth is not limited to business expansion. It is also about creating opportunities for people to become more confident, skilled and independent.”

The company's CSR initiatives also include healthcare support for communities around its operations. Renny operates a health check-up clinic in Raian Village, where it provides free health screenings, essential medicines and health awareness support, particularly for underserved families.

Ms. Chetna Gupta, Whole Time Director, Renny Strips Ltd. said, “Our CSR efforts are guided by the belief that a business also has a responsibility towards the communities around it. Healthcare is one of the areas where our CSR initiatives can make a direct difference to people. The health check-up clinic allows us to extend medical support beyond our workforce and reach people in the surrounding community. We see such initiatives as part of our responsibility towards the communities where we operate.”

Renny's scaffolding and formwork division offers more than 1,000 SKUs covering scaffolding systems, formwork panels, shoring solutions and accessories. The company manufactures these products through an integrated process that extends from steel billets to finished engineered components. Its integrated manufacturing capabilities allow it to develop customised components while maintaining control over product quality and specifications.

Renny currently serves customers across more than 23 countries. Its portfolio of value-added steel products and engineering solutions includes scaffolding and formwork systems, ERW pipes and tubes, narrow-width HR coils and wire rods.

Website: https://rennystrips.com/

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