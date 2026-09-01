Renny Strips earns Great Place to Work® Certification, strengthening its commitment to a people first culture

VMPL

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New Delhi [India], September 1: Renny Strips Ltd has been awarded the Great Place to Work® Certification, reinforcing its commitment to building a workplace where people feel valued, respected and empowered to contribute. The recognition marks another important milestone in Renny's journey of creating a culture where people, performance, innovation and purpose grow together.

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Employee voices reaffirm Renny's belief that a stronger workplace builds a stronger organisation

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The certification is particularly meaningful for Renny because it is rooted in the experience and feedback of its employees. More than 93% of Renny employees participated in the Great Place to Work® survey, reflecting a strong sense of trust and engagement within the organisation. Over the years, Renny has consciously worked towards creating an open, respectful and collaborative workplace where every individual has the opportunity to learn, contribute and grow.

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At Renny, being people first goes beyond the workplace environment. It is reflected in the way people come together to build better processes, embrace new ideas and work towards shared goals. The company believes in an open culture where every employee can share thoughts, raise ideas and contribute to collective decision making. Every contribution, big or small, adds value to the organisation and strengthens the Renny family.

This culture also extends to the way Renny approaches manufacturing and sustainability. With its integrated manufacturing systems, the company continues to focus on building more efficient and responsible operations. Renny has achieved 40% lower emissions, with an ambition to take this to 50%, supported by its 22 MW Captive Solar Plant. Importantly, this sustainability journey is not driven by technology alone. It is shaped by the everyday actions of its people. Employees continuously look for better, more efficient and responsible ways of working, helping align Renny's manufacturing processes with evolving global sustainability expectations, including CBAM.

Commenting on the recognition, Mr. Sarthak Gupta, Strategic Head, New Initiative, Renny Strips Ltd, said, "This certification is especially meaningful because it comes directly from our employees. Manufacturing excellence begins with people, and we have always believed that investments in technology must go hand in hand with investments in our workforce. We want every member of the Renny family to feel respected, heard and encouraged to contribute. Our journey towards sustainable manufacturing is also a collective one, where every employee has a role to play. I sincerely thank the entire Renny family for making this achievement possible."

As one of India's leading manufacturers of precision engineered steel products and value added engineering solutions, Renny has built a diversified portfolio comprising ERW Pipes & Tubes, Scaffolding & Formwork Systems, Narrow Width HR Coils and Wire Rods. With more than 1,000 product variants, a presence across 23+ countries and nearly 90% backward integration, the company continues to strengthen its manufacturing capabilities through technology, quality systems and value added engineering solutions.

As Renny continues to expand its global footprint, its belief remains simple: growth is strongest when people grow with it. The Great Place to Work® Certification is therefore not just a recognition of where Renny stands today, but a reflection of the culture it is committed to building for tomorrow. A culture where people feel valued, ideas are welcomed, sustainability is a shared responsibility and everyone has the opportunity to make a difference.

Website: https://rennystrips.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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