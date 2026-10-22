Renowned Architect Raj Rewal Interacts with Students During His Visit to Anant National University

NewsVoir

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 22: Eminent architect and urban design consultant, Ar Raj Rewal, engaged with the students and faculty of Anant National University at a symposium organised as part of Design(ing) Futures, an initiative developed in collaboration with Global Village Foundation to bring influential voices from architecture, design and allied creative disciplines into conversation with Anant’s academic community.

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It offered students an opportunity to interact directly with the architect whose work, spanning more than six decades, has contributed significantly to the evolution of contemporary Indian architecture. Bringing together perspectives from architecture, interiors, art, craft and design, the symposium encouraged students to look beyond disciplinary boundaries and understand design as a practice deeply connected to people, culture and society.

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A key highlight of the symposium was the screening of Indian Modernity: The Architecture of Raj Rewal, a film exploring the architect’s work and approach to design. The screening was followed by a talk by Ar Rewal and an open interaction with students, offering them insights into his architectural philosophy that reflects a deep engagement with India’s cultural, climatic and social contexts while responding to contemporary needs. This interaction offered students meaningful insights into how architectural ideas evolve through practice, how designers navigate real-world constraints and how individual convictions shape creative work over time.

During the symposium, Ar Rewal also launched the Backpackers Academy of Life Trail 1: Kerala, an initiative of the Global Village Foundation, with its first trail planned across Kerala in December 2026.

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The symposium was envisioned by Dr Sanjeev Vidyarthi, Provost, Anant National University, and curated by Ar Jabeen Zacharias, Professor of Practice, Anant National University. It was coordinated by Prof Risha Roy, Associate Professor and Lead, Sustainable Fashion and Textile Design, and Co-lead, Transdisciplinary Design, Anant National University, with the support of the wider academic and organising team.

The symposium reinforced Anant’s interdisciplinary approach to education by encouraging students to consider how architectural, artistic and cultural traditions can serve as resources for contemporary innovation rather than constraints on new thinking. By facilitating direct engagement with accomplished practitioners and documenting their experiences, Anant aims to create learning opportunities that extend beyond the classroom and contribute to a wider exchange of design knowledge.

At Anant National University, education begins with a simple belief: the future will not be inherited. It will be purposefully designed.

Guided by the philosophy: Come, Create the New, Anant brings together learners who are curious about the world as it is, but also ambitious about what it could become. The University encourages students to look beyond conventional answers and engage with the complex challenges of our times: Ranging from climate and sustainability to cities, communities, systems and technologies.

Anant offers undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes across design, architecture, climate action and visual arts. Its approach combines academic rigour with studio-based learning, emerging technologies, research, entrepreneurship, Indigenous Knowledge Systems and hands-on engagement with communities. The goal is not only to build practical skills but also to train diligent professionals who can connect disciplines, understand context and create meaningful change.

Recognised as a Centre of Excellence by the Government of Gujarat, Anant received a 5-Star Rating in Architecture and a 4-Star Rating in the University category under the Gujarat State Institutional Rating Framework (GSIRF) 2023-24. These recognitions reflect Anant’s abiding commitment to build an innovating institution where creativity, sustainability, innovation and purpose come together to help shape a more thoughtful and resilient future.

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