Rental Is Not a Normal Business — It Is Trust, Patience and Long-Term Vision,” Says Murtaza Bharmal of Computer Depot

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4: After more than three decades of specialised expertise, Computer Depot has firmly established itself as one of the top five IT rental companies in Mumbai. Founded in 1993, the company began with desktops and IT peripherals before making a strategic shift to the hiring of IT equipment; a business it has refined and led for 33 years.

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Speaking on the enduring nature of the business, Murtaza Bharmal said, “The rental business is constant. It was there, is there, and will always be there. Only the products change and the competitors change. We have been into the rental of IT equipment since 1993 and have witnessed the complete evolution of technology — from basic Celeron and Pentium computers with bulky CRT and TFT monitors to today’s ultra-thin laptops, iPads, Surface devices and iPhones.”

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Emphasising the operational depth required in the sector, he added, “Rental is not a simple trading business of ‘aapne liya, ye samne diya’. It demands massive inventory management, robust support systems, disciplined capital and finance management, and efficient warehousing. Most importantly, it requires trust — trust with customers and trust with vendors. Over the last 33 years, we have built a brand that continues to shine in the market purely on the strength of that trust.”

Today, Computer Depot maintains an inventory of more than 15,000 IT equipment, including a large and ready fleet of laptops, enabling it to serve businesses of every size with speed and reliability. The company offers flexible rental plans ranging from a single day to three years, catering equally well to short-term project needs and long-term operational requirements.

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A clear marker of its industry influence is the hiring agreement it has developed through decades of experience. “A majority of the IT industry in Mumbai uses the hiring agreement that we created. It is available on our website, and many others simply copy-paste it, edit it, and use it under their own name for their customers,” Bharmal noted.

From its early days of desktops and peripherals to becoming a specialised IT rental partner with deep operational capabilities, Computer Depot has positioned itself as a reliable long-term player in a constantly changing technology landscape. Ranked among the top five IT rental companies in Mumbai, it continues to serve the evolving needs of the city’s IT sector through inventory strength, support infrastructure, financial discipline and unwavering customer trust.

Computer Depot has been in the computer business for more than three decades. After starting with desktops and IT peripherals, the company shifted its focus to the hiring of IT equipment. It is recognised as one of the top five IT rental companies in Mumbai, offering rental plans from one day to three years and maintaining a large inventory to support businesses across the city.

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