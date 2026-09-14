Rentbasket Unveils New Brand Identity

SMPL

New Delhi [India], September 14: Rentbasket has unveiled a new brand identity, a redesigned website, a refreshed green palette, and a philosophy built around Comfort, Care and Conserve. The rebranding marks the next phase for a company that has grown across Delhi NCR through organic demand alone.

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Rentbasket rents furniture and appliances to young professionals on monthly subscriptions with free delivery, free installation and free maintenance, turning a ₹2–3 lakh upfront setup cost into a monthly subscription.

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Rentbasket currently has 450+ active subscriptions across Delhi NCR, with revenue growing 50% year on year organically and a 4.9-star Google rating from 300+ reviews. Across 3 years of operations, including single-day and short-stay rentals under Rentbasket Mini, the company has served 3,000+ customers.

Rentbasket’s second city, Noida, launched in April 2025 and reached operational break-even in nine months without any paid marketing, while retaining a 4.9-star Google rating.

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The recent rebranding also introduces Rentbasket’s mascot, Ku, a turtle chosen for what its shell represents: longevity and resilience, as well as the six-year working life Rentbasket designs into every product it owns.

Ku is also the name of Rentbasket’s WhatsApp AI assistant, which is live today for sales enquiries and order placement. Customers can ask what is available, what a package costs, when a delivery is expected or where an existing order stands, and get an answer in seconds, at any hour, without waiting in a queue or for a callback.

Comfort is the belief that moving to a new city should not mean giving up the feeling of home. Care is the commitment to treat customers as guests rather than transactions. Conserve is the practice of keeping every item in service, maintained, repaired, refurbished and redeployed across multiple homes, rather than bought, briefly used and discarded.

Commenting on the launch, Vijay Mahendru, Founder and CEO of Rentbasket, said: “We don't see our customers as transactions; we treat them as our guests. The 3Cs, Comfort, Care and Conserve, give us a simple philosophy to guide everything we do. In 1998, when I moved to Mumbai for my first job, my rented apartment had a cotton mattress but no bed, no study table, a barely equipped kitchen, and a plastic table in the drawing room. Even a rented refrigerator eventually felt like a luxury. Rentbasket exists because starting a new life in a new city should not require spending heavily upfront just to feel at home.”

Rentbasket has developed technology to track every asset it has ever purchased, from its acquisition cost and every home it has been placed in, to the rent earned from each placement and every repair, along with its associated costs. A system-first approach allows a lean operating team to run a multi-city operation efficiently, keeping overall expenditure at minimal levels and directly contributing to a profitable business.

The same systems are built for replication. As Rentbasket expands to more cities across Delhi NCR, local operating partners can fund and run assets in their own market while Rentbasket provides the brand, demand generation, technology, warehousing, customer care and verification layer.

Hardik Mahendru, Co-founder of Rentbasket, BTech IIT Delhi, who leads technology and AI, added: “We spent three years building systems before we spent a rupee on marketing. That's why our second city, Noida, broke even in nine months instead of three years. We are building it as a hospitality startup which can serve quality services at scale while having great unit economics. Rentbasket Means Care.”

Rentbasket, operated by IG Rentok Pvt Ltd, provides furniture and appliances on monthly subscriptions to young professionals across Delhi NCR, currently serving Gurgaon, Noida, Greater Noida and Indirapuram. The company is led by Vijay Mahendru, Founder and CEO, who also founded TalentGum, a skill-tech company established in 2019 that serves learners across 70+ countries. He is joined by co-founder Hardik Mahendru, an IIT Delhi engineer who leads technology and AI.

Explore the new brand: rentbasket.com

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