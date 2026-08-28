REPLUS Engitech Advances Indigenous BESS Technology with Government-Backed R&D Programme

PUNE, India, Aug. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- REPLUS Engitech, an Indian energy storage and battery technology company, is advancing the next phase of its indigenous Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) technology development through a government-backed research and development programme, building on an established foundation of product development, testing, intellectual property and advanced battery technology expertise.

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The R&D programme represents the next increment in REPLUS' ongoing technology development journey, with a strong focus on advanced battery thermal management one of the most critical technology challenges shaping the safety, performance, reliability and lifecycle of next-generation energy storage systems. The company's work is supported by an existing technology ecosystem comprising dedicated laboratory and testing infrastructure, a pool of engineers and battery technology experts, proprietary innovations and patents, as well as products developed for automotive and industrial-grade applications.

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As battery storage systems scale in capacity and become increasingly important to critical infrastructure, thermal management is emerging as a defining technology challenge. Higher energy densities, faster charging and discharging cycles, larger-format battery systems and increasingly demanding operating environments require more sophisticated approaches to controlling heat generation and dissipation. Effective thermal management is critical not only to battery performance and efficiency, but also to preventing thermal degradation, improving safety and extending battery life.

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REPLUS' technology development programme is therefore focused on advancing thermal-management technologies capable of addressing these challenges under India's demanding operating conditions. The company's R&D efforts are aimed at developing solutions that can maintain optimal battery operating temperatures across varying loads, ambient conditions and duty cycles, while improving overall system safety, efficiency and lifecycle performance.

Hiren Pravin Shah, Managing Director & CEO, REPLUS Engitech, said, "India's energy storage opportunity is entering a phase where technology depth will be as important as manufacturing scale. At REPLUS, we have already built a foundation through our laboratories, testing capabilities, patents, products and a specialised pool of experts working on battery technology and deep-tech innovation. The government-backed R&D programme enables us to take this foundation further, particularly in advanced thermal management, which will be fundamental to the safety, performance and bankability of next-generation storage systems. Our objective is not simply to develop another BESS product, but to build indigenous technologies that can operate reliably across some of the most demanding applications and environments." REPLUS has already established products for automotive and industrial-grade applications, reflecting its experience in developing battery and energy-storage technologies for demanding operating conditions. The company's technology roadmap is now expanding towards applications where reliability, safety, weight, temperature resilience and lifecycle performance become even more critical, including defence, marine, railways and space applications.

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This expansion reflects the evolving role of battery technologies beyond conventional energy storage. Future applications will require batteries and thermal-management architectures capable of operating in extreme temperatures, high-vibration environments, constrained spaces and mission-critical conditions. Defence and aerospace applications, for instance, require stringent thermal and safety performance, while marine and railway applications demand high reliability and robust operation over extended duty cycles.

REPLUS' existing R&D and testing ecosystem provides the foundation for this technology roadmap. Its laboratory infrastructure enables the company to evaluate battery technologies, thermal behaviour and performance characteristics under controlled and demanding conditions, supporting the transition from research and prototyping to validated products and commercial applications.

The company's Pune manufacturing facility, which currently has an initial capacity of 1 GWh, is being scaled up as part of its broader capacity expansion plans. The combination of R&D, testing, intellectual property, product engineering and manufacturing capabilities is intended to create an integrated domestic technology and manufacturing base for advanced battery and energy-storage solutions.

As India's renewable-energy capacity expands and energy storage becomes increasingly critical to grid resilience, the next generation of BESS technologies will need to deliver more than capacity. They will need to provide predictable performance, enhanced safety, longer operating life and resilience across diverse environmental and operational conditions. Advanced thermal management will be central to achieving this transition.

Through its continued R&D investments, REPLUS aims to deepen its indigenous technology capabilities and develop battery and storage solutions that can progress from automotive and industrial applications to increasingly sophisticated and mission-critical sectors, strengthening India's domestic capabilities in advanced energy-storage and battery technologies.

Media Contact: Suryansh Singh | +9197798 59237 | suryansh@conceptpr.com (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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