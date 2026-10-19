REPLUS Set to Take Its Next Big Leap in Energy Storage at The Battery Show India 2026

PUNE, India, Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- REPLUS Engitech, a subsidiary of HEG Advanced Materials, will showcase its industry-leading energy storage systems (ESS), electric vehicle (EV) and hybrid solutions at The Battery Show India 2026, scheduled for October 22-24 at India Expo Centre & Mart, Greater Noida.

The display will bring together the company's work in indigenous battery technology and advanced manufacturing. The event will mark an important milestone for REPLUS as it prepares to expand domestic manufacturing capacity and take its technology to larger markets.

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REPLUS's planned manufacturing expansion in India is aimed at meeting demand in the years ahead and strengthening local production of energy storage solutions. It will also support the company's role as a technology and supply chain partner to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), with an emphasis on developing safe, reliable and scalable battery solutions suited to Indian operating conditions.

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Speaking about the company's growth plans, Hiren Pravin Shah, Managing Director and CEO, REPLUS Engitech, said, "India's energy transition will require domestic technology and manufacturing capabilities that can support demand over the long term. At REPLUS, we are preparing to scale the engineering and manufacturing capabilities we have built, with India as our base for serving domestic and global markets. At The Battery Show, we will showcase our ESS, EV and hybrid solutions and will also discuss our technology and manufacturing plans with customers and industry partners. Our next phase of growth reflects this commitment to indigenous innovation and the larger vision of Viksit Bharat."

Echoing his emphasis on manufacturing capabilities, Suhas Sutar, Chief Business Officer, REPLUS Engitech, added, "As India's Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) sector continues to grow, commercial and industrial (C&I) consumers are emerging as an important segment driving demand for reliable and efficient energy storage solutions. Businesses across manufacturing, infrastructure and other energy-intensive sectors are increasingly looking at BESS to optimise energy costs, manage peak demand and improve power reliability. The integration of AI, advanced monitoring and predictive analytics can further enhance system performance, enabling businesses to make informed decisions on energy consumption and improve operational efficiency. As renewable energy adoption accelerates, BESS will play a critical role in helping C&I consumers manage their energy requirements more effectively and build a more resilient energy infrastructure."

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Adding a product development perspective, Kaushik Tanti, Co-Founder and COO, REPLUS Engitech, said, "Electric vehicles, hybrid systems and stationary storage place different demands on battery technology, which makes application requirements an important starting point for development. Our focus is on battery design, thermal management and integration with the vehicle or energy system, so that the solutions we develop are suited to their operating conditions and can operate safely and reliably over time."

Organised by Informa Markets India, The Battery Show India serves as a strategic platform for manufacturers, technology providers, engineers and business leaders from the battery, electric vehicle and energy storage sectors. The forthcoming exhibition will cover developments in battery technology, manufacturing, testing and recycling, providing opportunities for industry participants to exchange knowledge and explore business partnerships.

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