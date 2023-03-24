Reports of stake sale baseless, says Vedanta

New Delhi, March 23
Vedanta Ltd on Thursday termed any talks of sale in oil-to-metals conglomerate as “untrue and baseless.” This comes in the wake of news report which said mining mogul Anil Agarwal is contemplating a stake sale in Vedanta as a last-resort option and is examining the possibility of selling less than 5% of the company.
According to company’s spokesperson, “Any talk of stake sale in Vedanta Ltd is untrue and baseless.” Vedanta Resources, which is a majority stakeholder in Vedanta Ltd., has been looking to reduce its debt in Vedanta Ltd through the sale of its zinc assets to Hindustan Zinc Ltd.
