Repose Mattress Partners with UK & Co to Accelerate Growth and Expansion

VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 22: Repose Mattress, a leading player in the mid-to-premium mattress industry, has announced a strategic partnership with UK & Co, a renowned family business consulting firm, to propel its business to new heights. With over a decade of experience in the mattress industry and operations spanning across seventeen states, Repose Mattresses is set to embark on its next phase of growth and expansion.

The collaboration will be spearheaded by Ullas Kamath, Founder of UK & Co and an esteemed business advisor. Under his leadership, UK & Co has successfully guided numerous businesses to scale new heights through strategic interventions in product technology, sales, marketing, distribution, and financial planning. With this partnership, Repose Mattress aims to leverage UK & Co's expertise to enhance its operations and market presence significantly.

Advertisement

Ullas Kamath was the Joint Managing Director at Jyothy Labs Ltd (JLL). While at JLL for 31 years, he was responsible for business development, new projects, M&A, and financial management. He has been the driving force in transforming JLL from a single brand family-owned enterprise to a multi- brand FMCG corporate with key brands like Ujala, Maxo, Exo, Pril, Henko, Margo, White, Chek, Neem & Maya.

Repose Mattress has carved a niche for itself in the industry with its deep commitment to research and development. The brand has been particularly successful in Southern India, offering innovative sleep solutions that cater to the evolving needs of consumers. With a combined leadership experience of over 150 years, the team at Repose is well-equipped to take the company to the next level.

Advertisement

Speaking on the partnership, Ullas Kamath stated, "Repose Mattress has demonstrated immense potential in the Indian mattress market. Our collaboration aims to refine and strengthen their business strategies to help them achieve exponential growth. By focusing on innovation, market expansion, and operational efficiency, we aspire to build Repose 2.0 -- a new avatar of Repose that sets new industry benchmarks."

"We are thrilled to partner with UK & Co and gain the valuable insights of Ullas Kamath," said Balachandar S, Managing Director at Repose Mattresses. "This collaboration will provide us with the strategic direction needed to enhance our product portfolio, streamline operations, and expand our reach. We are committed to delivering world-class sleep solutions, and this partnership marks a significant step towards achieving that vision."

Ramanath Bhat, Joint Managing Director, Repose Mattress added "The partnership comes at a crucial time as the mattress industry witnesses a shift towards premiumization and advanced sleep technologies. With growing consumer awareness regarding sleep quality, Repose Mattress is well-positioned to capitalize on emerging trends and further solidify its market leadership".

With this strategic alliance, Repose Mattresses is set to strengthen its foothold in the industry and expand its reach beyond its current markets. The company is optimistic about scaling new heights with a renewed focus on innovation, customer experience, and business excellence.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)