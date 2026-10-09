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Home / Business / Research and innovation key to Viksit Bharat, says Gujarat minister Rushikesh Patel at IAR University's 15th Foundation Day

Research and innovation key to Viksit Bharat, says Gujarat minister Rushikesh Patel at IAR University's 15th Foundation Day

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PTI
Updated At : 04:06 PM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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Gandhinagar, 9th October 2026: The Institute of Advanced Research (IAR University) celebrated its 15th Foundation Day on Thursday, with Gujarat Cabinet Minister Rushikesh Patel as the chief guest. KIIT and KISS University Founder Achyuta Samanta, the guest of honour, was conferred an honorary PhD at the ceremony.

Brigadier P. C. Vyas, Pro-Vice Chancellor and Director of IAR University, spoke about the institution's journey, "This university was built on the ideas of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, and it has grown over 15 years because of the sustained effort of our President, Prof. Nathu Ram Puri. Every student, teacher and staff member now has a part to play in taking it forward."

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The day brought together students, faculty, staff and guests to mark 15 years of the university. Alongside the formal programme, students and researchers showcased projects and start-ups, which the chief guest toured during the event. Gujarat Cabinet Minister Rushikesh Patel congratulated the university on its academic and research work, and on the programmes and innovation initiatives it runs. He took keen interest in the projects and start-ups displayed at the event. Urging students to contribute to the "Viksit Bharat @2047" vision, he invoked the slogan "We Can, We Will" and said research and innovation would be central to building a developed India.

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The university also recognised excellence on its campus. Top-performing students from various disciplines received awards and cash prizes for their academic achievements. Awards were also given in categories including Best Teacher, Best Researcher, Best Employee, Best NCC Cadet, Best NSS Volunteer and Best Student Club.

During the ceremony, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT and KISS University, eminent educationist, social worker and former Member of Parliament, was conferred an Honorary Doctorate presented by Hon’ble Minister Shri Rushikesh Patel in recognition of his outstanding contribution and service at the national level. Dr. Samanta expressed his gratitude to the University for the honour and extended his best wishes to IAR University to continue excelling in the fields of research and innovation and to bring greater glory to the nation.

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(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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