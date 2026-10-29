Residency by Investment in Europe: Glocal Opportunities Chairperson Rohit Sharma, Architect of Global RBI and CBI Programmes, Shares Insights

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 29: Moving abroad is a big decision. For some Indian families, it starts with a child’s education. For others, it is about running a business across borders, travelling more easily or having another place to live in the future. Residency by investment for Indians has become one route people are considering, but the options differ from country to country and come with financial and legal conditions that need a close look.

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Rohit Sharma, Chairperson of Glocal Opportunities Pvt. Ltd., works in international immigration and mobility. He leads the company’s Residency and Citizenship by Investment (RBI/CBI) advisory vertical, where applicants can learn how different programmes work and what each one asks of them. At Glocal Opportunities, this work sits within its Residency and Citizenship by Investment (RBI/CBI) Programs, with Rohit serving as the Architect of Global RBI and CBI Programs.

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“People sometimes begin by asking which country is best. I think the first question should be why they want residency in the first place. A business owner may be looking for access to a market, while a family may be thinking about schools or the possibility of moving in a few years. The answer changes what they should look for in a programme,” says Rohit.

Why Europe Is a Popular Choice for Residency

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Europe attracts applicants for different reasons, and those reasons are not always about travel. One family might have a university in mind; another may already have customers or business partners in a European country. Some people want a place to stay during frequent visits, while others are weighing a move further down the line. A permit’s value depends on the country that issues it and the rights attached to it. That is worth remembering when comparing golden visa Europe options or looking into the wider Europe investor visa market.

A residence permit issued by a Schengen country can make short visits to other countries in the Schengen Area easier. In general, eligible holders can travel to other Schengen countries for up to 90 days in any 180-day period, as long as they meet the entry conditions. The permit does not give them an automatic right to live or work throughout the Schengen Area.

For someone who travels for meetings, visits relatives or spends time in different European countries, this can make planning trips simpler. It does not mean every journey is free of paperwork, though. Travellers still need to check the rules that apply to their circumstances and the purpose of the visit.

The investment route is another point to look at closely. Some programmes accept qualifying investments in funds; others may involve a business or a specific property arrangement. The rules on how long an investment must be held, how much time an applicant must spend in the country and what is needed for renewal can vary. Residency and citizenship are also different things. A residence permit alone does not guarantee that citizenship will follow.

Everyday life deserves attention, too. Parents may want to know what language their children will study in, what schools are available and how much living costs might add to the budget. Business owners may need to think about time zones, access to clients and whether they can keep their work running from another country. A destination can look appealing in a brochure but feel very different once the details are worked out.

For some applicants, the right to live in another country and include eligible family members, where the rules allow, is enough for now. Others may eventually want permanent residence or citizenship. These are separate legal statuses, and the requirements for each depend on the country and the programme.

Six European Destinations and Their Investment Routes

Each country has its own rules on qualifying investments, eligibility, fees and renewals. The examples below give a starting point for comparison, not a guarantee of eligibility. Applicants should check the current rules for the specific route they are considering.

- Greece: Greece offers Golden Visa routes tied to qualifying property investments. Indicative thresholds include €250,000 (approximately ₹2.65 crore) for certain eligible conversion or restoration projects, and €400,000 (approximately ₹4.24 crore) or €800,000 (approximately ₹8.48 crore) for property in other categories and locations. Anyone looking at Greece residency by investment should check which threshold applies to the exact property. The rules for the Greece Golden Visa depend on the type of property and its location.

- Portugal: Portugal’s Golden Visa includes eligible investment-fund routes that generally require at least €500,000 (approximately ₹5.30 crore). Buying a property directly is no longer a qualifying route. Those considering Portugal residency by investment need to check that the fund meets the programme’s criteria and review the other conditions before proceeding. A property purchase by itself will not qualify for the Portugal Golden Visa.

- Malta: Malta’s Permanent Residence Programme involves more than buying or renting a home. Applicants must meet the relevant property conditions, make the required contributions, pay administrative fees and pass due diligence. Indicative property thresholds include a purchase of at least €375,000 (approximately ₹3.98 crore) or qualifying rent of at least €14,000 (approximately ₹14.84 lakh annually). Anyone considering Malta residency by investment should add these costs together before deciding whether Malta permanent residence is within budget.

- Hungary: The Guest Investor Residence framework includes a qualifying real estate fund route with a minimum investment of €250,000 (approximately ₹2.65 crore), subject to the programme’s conditions.

- Cyprus: Permanent residence may be available through a qualifying investment of at least €300,000 (approximately ₹3.18 crore), including eligible property investment. Applicants must also meet the programme’s financial and other requirements.

- Latvia: One business-linked residence route involves an investment in an eligible smaller company. An indicative option requires €50,000 (approximately ₹53 lakh), along with a separate state payment of €10,000 (approximately ₹10.6 lakh). The applicant must meet the conditions that apply to the route.

The investment figure is only one part of the cost. Government charges, legal advice, due-diligence costs and transaction expenses can add to the final amount. It is also important to note that Cyprus is not currently part of the Schengen Area. A Cypriot residence permit therefore does not provide the same short-stay travel arrangements as a permit issued by a Schengen country.

Residency Without Permanent Relocation

Applicants who run businesses in India often ask how much time they would have to spend abroad to keep a residence permit. Moving full-time may not be realistic if they have a company to manage, family responsibilities or work that still requires them to be in India. For them, the physical-presence rule can be as important as the investment amount.

Some programmes offer more flexibility than others. Hungary’s Guest Investor Residence framework, for example, does not set a minimum period of physical stay. That may matter to someone who wants to maintain eligible residency while continuing to run a business or keep family life in India. The rules should still be checked before applying, as programme conditions can change.

Applicants also need to know what happens after approval. They should check the renewal schedule, whether the investment has to remain in place for a set period and whether any reporting requirements apply. Immigration status and tax residence are not the same thing. Anyone considering a move should get advice on how the relevant tax rules apply to their own circumstances.

“Before making citizenship the main goal, it helps to ask what residency would actually change for you. A permit may be enough for someone’s travel, family or business plans. Citizenship has separate requirements, so people should not assume it comes automatically after residency,” Rohit says.

The Applicant’s Objective Must Determine the Programme

Rohit says applicants should start with their own plans, not with a list of popular destinations. Someone who wants to travel more easily may be looking for something quite different from an entrepreneur setting up operations in Europe or a family thinking about moving after their children finish school.

Before choosing a route, applicants should compare the full cost, the type of investment required, rules for including family members, time spent in the country, renewal conditions and the rights the permit provides. Looking at these points together can prevent a decision based only on an advertised investment figure or one attractive benefit.

“If someone picks a country first, they may later find that the programme does not fit their plans or that the conditions are harder to meet than expected. It is better to decide what you need, look at the available routes and then see which one makes sense,” Rohit adds.

Glocal Opportunities advises applicants through its Residency and Citizenship by Investment advisory vertical. The work includes explaining the conditions attached to selected residency and investment-linked immigration routes and helping applicants consider whether those requirements fit their plans.

For Indian families and entrepreneurs, the sensible starting point is a clear reason for applying and a careful look at the rules. Residency may open up options, but it still needs to fit a person’s finances, work and family life. People researching Rohit Sharma Glocal Opportunities can use these practical questions when assessing the company’s advisory services.

Investment thresholds and programme conditions can change. The figures in this release are indicative, not a final assessment of eligibility or total cost. Applicants should confirm the latest requirements with the relevant authorities and seek independent legal, tax and financial advice before committing funds.

For more information about the Residency and Citizenship by Investment Programs, you can contact Glocal Opportunities at 9958524200 or mail us at info@glocalopportunities.com.

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