ResMed India Inaugurates its First Collaboration Experience Store in Kochi

The new centre marks Resmed’s entry into South Market, bringing sleep health and respiratory care solutions closer to consumers

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)

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Resmed India, a global leader in sleep health and breathing care solutions, in collaboration with its trusted distributor Microteck, today announced the inauguration of its first flagship experience store in Kochi. The new store is designed to bring together patients, healthcare professionals, therapy users, and the brand under one roof, making sleep health solutions more accessible and empowering individuals to take charge of their sleep wellness.

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Unnikrishnan T.S., Proprietor, Microteck; Sandeep Gulati, GM, ResMed India; Ashish Matta, CFO; Sukhman Arora, Marketing Lead; and regional managers at the Kochi inauguration

Located at Deshabhimani Junction, the experience store serves as a dedicated destination for sleep health awareness, education, option for HCP consultation, and therapy demonstrations. Through this initiative, Resmed aims to bridge the gap between diagnosis and therapy adoption by offering individuals a hands-on understanding of sleep apnea and the transformative impact of treatment.

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The store showcases Resmed’s advanced cloud-connected sleep therapy solutions, like AirSense 11, including devices integrated with the myAir and AirView platforms, enabling remote monitoring of therapy progress, improved adherence and personalised care. Visitors can also access consultations with trained sleep coaches for guidance on therapy options, device usage, and mask selection. While encouraging direct consumer engagement, Resmed continues to recognise healthcare professionals as central to sleep therapy management, reinforcing its commitment to collaboration with the medical fraternity.

A key highlight is the Sleep Better Room, an immersive demonstration space where visitors can experience sleep therapy firsthand, try different masks and devices, understand their real-life application, and learn how quality sleep and improved breathing can enhance overall health and well-being.

Commenting on the inauguration, Sandeep Gulati, General Manager- India and South Asia, Resmed India said, “We are delighted to inaugurate our first Customer Experience Centre in Kochi, marking an important step in Resmed’s expansion into South India. Kerala and the wider southern region represent an important market for us as we continue to strengthen awareness around sleep health and respiratory care. Through this centre, we aim to create a welcoming, interactive space where consumers can understand their sleep health needs, explore our solutions, and make more informed decisions in consultation with healthcare professionals. This milestone reflects our continued commitment to bringing innovative sleep and respiratory care solutions closer to the people who need them. It is in the direction of Resmed’s mission “to create life changing technologies that people love.”

The experience store has been thoughtfully designed to create an engaging and informative environment, featuring awareness galleries, product experience zones, consultation areas, an HCP lounge, and interactive spaces that encourage meaningful conversations around sleep health.

The launch reflects Resmed's continued commitment to improving lives through innovation and expanding access to sleep health solutions across India. By creating spaces where patients can learn, experience, and engage directly with therapy solutions, Resmed seeks to raise awareness about sleep apnea and help more people embrace healthier sleep habits.

About Resmed India

Resmed is a global health technology company focused on helping people sleep, breathe and live better. The company develops innovative, cloud-connected medical devices and digital health solutions to transform care for people living with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and other chronic respiratory conditions. Through its sleep and respiratory care technologies, ResMed aims to improve access to effective care and support healthier lives, with a focus on delivering care in the home and clinical settings.

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