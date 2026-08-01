Resonance Hyderabad: A legacy of continuous achievers in NEET UG 2026

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Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 1: Resonance Hyderabad sets the stage for its legacy of NEET achievers, weaving continuously through 2026. As in every year, Resonance Institutions in Hyderabad have displayed a remarkable presence in their ReNEET rank list. Of them, two toppers at Resonance Institutions have won laurels for scoring higher marks, thereby securing higher ranks in our Resonance achievement records: Himanshu Kumar, AIR (4) & Atipamula Bharghava, AIR (68).

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- Resonance Institutions kindly request that every reader take a glance at the active aspects discussed at the press meet at Aashray Convention, Madhapur, on July 17, 2026, at 2:30 pm.

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- Himanshu Kumar AIR (4) & Atipamula Bharghava AIR (68) have several features in common; both have enrolled in a 2-year long-term program with Resonance. Both reaching the pinnacle of success with these scores is quite understandable.

- Himanshu Kumar emerged as the National Topper by securing AIR 4 in the GEN-EWS category. He ranked AIR 111 in the All India Open category with an impressive score of 690 out of 720 marks.

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- Atipamula Bhargava secured a significant rank, a Hyderabad topper, with AIR 68 in the OBC-NCL category. In the open category, he secured AIR 268 with a notable score of 680 out of 720 marks.

- Alongside these prestigious ranks, Resonites over 250 have secured select medical seats.

- The NEET results we obtained in 2026 have further strengthened the institution's credibility.

Press Meet Proceedings:

Congratulating the achievers, Shri Purnachandra Rao Garu, Managing Director, Resonance Educational Institutions, said:

"The outstanding performance of our students in NEET 2026 reflects their dedication, disciplined preparation and determination. Securing top ranks such as AIR 4 and AIR 68, along with more than 250 students from our Hyderabad campus expected to secure medical seats, is a proud achievement for the entire Resonance family. We congratulate the students, their parents, faculty members and academic teams who contributed to this success."

He further stated that Resonance remains committed to providing aspiring doctors with expert faculty guidance, structured academic planning, comprehensive study material, regular examinations, detailed performance analysis and personalised mentoring.

Resonance Educational Institutions congratulated all the achievers and wished them continued success as they move closer to fulfilling their dream of becoming doctors.

During the felicitation session, Shri Purnachandra Rao Narra felicitated Atipamula Bhargava, Hyderabad topper, with a cash prize of INR 2,00,000 ( 2 lakh rupees), a token of appreciation for his determined efforts to achieve an excellent rank in Re-NEET 2026.

Resonance Junior Colleges, Hyderabad: Details in Brief

- Nurturing young talents to integrate their preparation with regular academics and competitive preparedness at the 10+2 level was the primary purpose of Resonance Institutions in Hyderabad.

- Initiated in 2018 by Mr Purna Chandra Rao Narra, MD of Resonance Institutions in Hyderabad, a junior college in the city. The Resonance Junior College focused on preparation for IIT-JEE, NEET, and other competitive exams.

- The institution has consistently delivered strong NEET results, with 61000+ students securing seats in all competitive exams, including IITs, NITs, IIITs, AIIMS, and other top universities nationwide.

- The success of Resonance Junior College can be determined as the best junior college in Hyderabad in terms of quality of education, experienced faculty, disciplined preparation, and a results-oriented approach.

- With its established reputation and extensive experience in education, Resonance Institutions has expanded its educational operations across several verticals, including schools, e-learning, a foundation centre, & global studies.

- With these verticals aligned, these campuses stretch to 50 across Telangana & Andhra Pradesh.

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