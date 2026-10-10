Resonance Junior Colleges Celebrate 4,377 Merit Seats Across 35 Campuses in 2026

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 10: Resonance Junior Colleges, an educational institution of excellence, secured a record 4,377 meritorious seats in IIT, JEE, NEET, and premier national-level and state-level engineering and medical institutions. The institution runs integrated courses that align intermediate academics with IIT-JEE and NEET preparation, and, with its current success, Resonance Junior Colleges celebrate this milestone at every Resonance Campus.

Advertisement

Unfolding the Celebrations: 2026 Report Card Timeline

Advertisement

1. At every Resonance Junior College campus, a massive 50-foot-long banner was unveiled from the top of the building, highlighting the 2026 Report Card.

2. Students (Resonites), faculty members, and the management team enthusiastically participated in the celebrations.

Advertisement

3. Soon after, participants moved on to cake-cutting ceremonies and lit crackers, adding joy and creating a thrilling atmosphere.

4. At almost every campus, Principals addressed their resonites: First, they congratulated the 4,377 meritorious achievers and motivated the current batches to follow in their seniors’ footsteps.

5. Principals reminded resonites to stay focused and disciplined, maintain consistent academic preparation, and improve their readiness for competitive exams.

6. During the event, senior faculty and mentors stressed the importance of continuous practice, systematic learning, and a strong desire and determination to succeed in their chosen path.

Resonance Junior Colleges: A comprehensive 2026 Report Card

The institute released the startling news of an outstanding achievement in its 2026 Results Report Card. The success details include the number of merit seats secured in various national and state-level competitive exams and through counselling.

- 185 students secured IIT selections.

- 523 selections in NITs, IIITs, BITS and other top research institutions.

- 1,049 merit seats in the Top 10 EAPCET colleges.

- 1,446 merit seats in the Top 30 EAPCET colleges.

- 1,029 merit seats in leading National, State and Deemed Universities.

- 145 merit seats in top medical colleges.

- 1,468 students ranked among the State Top 10 in Telangana Intermediate examinations.

Celebrations Highlight Resonance Junior College Objectives

- Over the years, Resonance Junior College experts have designed and developed proven academic systems that bring various activities together for success.

- The proven academic system integrates well-structured classroom teaching with well-researched study material.

- The faculty conducts regular assessments, performance analysis, personalised mentoring, and continuous academic guidance.

- The celebrations reflect the institution’s commitment to cover resonites in large numbers rather than a few select individuals meant for focused guidance.

- The faculty members delivered a firm message to stay committed to collective accomplishments and reaffirmed to the next generation of student batches to exhibit high academic excellence.

Concluding the Celebrations with Dynamic Message to Resonites

The celebrations concluded with a dynamic message: “Different Exams. Different Dreams. One Proven Academic System,” reinforcing its philosophy, “Think Results, Think Resonance.”

About Resonance Junior Colleges – Telangana & Andhra Pradesh

Under the able leadership and guidance of Narra Purnachandra Rao, IIM ( Alumnus), the first Resonance Junior College was established in Hyderabad in 2018. Under Mr Purnachandra Rao’s guidance, the institution grew to 34 campuses in Hyderabad and one in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh. Another major expansion phase is underway across Telangana & Rayalaseema districts.

13,125+ resonites from Resonance Junior Colleges in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have secured seats in top institutions, including IITs, NITs, IIITs, AIIMS, and other leading universities. With its growing success in Intermediate education, Resonance colleges have expanded into Schools, E-Learning, Foundation Centres, and Global Studies, becoming a comprehensive educational ecosystem with 60+ campuses across Telangana & Andhra Pradesh.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)