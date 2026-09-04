ResourceWise Launches Compass, Its New Market Intelligence Platform

CHARLOTTE, N.C., USA, Sep.03, 2026/Agility PR - AsiaNet/

New platform brings together pricing, market fundamentals, trade and plant data, analyst expertise, and AI-assisted discovery in a modern, connected experience.

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ResourceWise today announced the launch of ResourceWise Compass™, its new market intelligence platform, together with ResourceWise IQ™, that enables users to explore ResourceWise intelligence through natural language questions.

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Compass launches first with ResourceWise’s chemicals market intelligence, bringing together the deep expertise and market intelligence of Tecnon OrbiChem and Chemical Intelligence, previously delivered through OrbiChem360® and ChemEdge360®. The platform builds on that foundation, enhancing the way customers explore pricing, market fundamentals, trade, plant data, expert analysis, and market developments.

The platform is designed to make it easier and faster for chemical market professionals to explore related market signals, investigate changing conditions, and access the data, analysis, and expert insight relevant to their decisions.

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“Our customers need immediate access to high-quality data to make critical business decisions,” said Pete Stewart, President and CEO of ResourceWise. “Compass brings together world-class human-driven intelligence carefully contextualized across dynamic global market. With connected supply, demand, production, trade, and pricing data, Compass gives customers a clearer view of what is shaping market direction and business risk, so they can make more informed commercial and strategic decisions.”

The launch marks the next stage in ResourceWise's broader strategy to modernize the delivery of its market intelligence. Compass is being built as a common platform for ResourceWise intelligence across the markets it serves, beginning with chemicals and expanding over time across the company's other verticals.

ResourceWise Compass platform vision: connecting ResourceWise Intelligence™ across markets through a modern, unified delivery experience.

Understand What Is Driving the Market

Price movement is only one signal. To fully understand market direction, chemical market professionals need visibility into production, capacity, demand, trade, and the developments influencing those fundamentals.

Compass gives users a faster way to investigate those factors, add expert insights, and build a clearer view of current and emerging market conditions.

Users can explore the market from multiple angles, including:

• Track pricing and market direction with chemical pricing intelligence, historical trends, forecasts, analyst commentary, and filterable, exportable data views

• Understand the production landscape with plant-level information, global capacity, producer trends, and announced projects

• Follow global trade patterns through import and export flows, trading partners, historical trends, and geographic flow visualization

• Evaluate supply-demand fundamentals using demand trends, production, capacity, utilization, supply balances, and trade positions

• Add expert market context through analysis and commentary from ResourceWise chemical industry experts

• Explore intelligence more intuitively with ResourceWise IQ™ using natural-language questions to surface relevant ResourceWise data and analysis

“ResourceWise has built deep proprietary datasets and industry expertise across the markets we serve,” said Peter Coutu, Chief Operating Officer at ResourceWise. “Compass gives us a modern foundation for delivering that market intelligence and insight in a way that is easier to navigate, analyze, and apply. It also gives us a scalable platform for expanding both the depth of our market coverage and the ways customers can use ResourceWise Intelligence over time.”

Following the initial chemical market launch, ResourceWise plans to bring additional ResourceWise markets onto Compass, including forest products, pulp and paper, and low-carbon fuels as development progresses.

To learn more about ResourceWise Compass, visit www.resourcewise.com/platforms/compass .

ResourceWise Compass brings chemical pricing, market trends, expert intelligence, and AI-assisted discovery together in a modern, interactive platform.

About ResourceWise

ResourceWise provides price reporting, market intelligence, analytics, and strategic consulting across the chemicals, forest products, pulp and paper, and low-carbon fuels industries. The company combines proprietary data, industry expertise, and analytical tools to help customers understand complex, changing markets and make better-informed business decisions.

For more information, visit www.resourcewise.com .

Media Inquiries

Angela Rockwell Director of Marketing info@resourcewise.com +1 (704) 540–1440

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