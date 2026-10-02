RespiCOz Expands Access to Portable Capnography as Brainiac Healthcare Moves Towards Respiratory Intelligence

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 2: Brainiac Healthcare’s RespiCOz® is expanding the use of portable capnography monitoring, with more than 400 devices installed across over three countries and having been used to monitor more than 10,000 patients. The company is now building on the device with a broader focus on Respiratory Intelligence (RI), including the development of AI and other respiratory-related technologies.

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Capnography plays an important role in monitoring patients across operating theatres, intensive care units, ambulances and emergency departments. However, the company’s experience in the market indicates that access to the technology remains limited, particularly because conventional capnography systems are largely designed for stationary use and are often integrated with multiparameter monitors. The size, portability and overall cost of such systems can make their use difficult across different points of care.

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RespiCOz® was developed as a portable alternative designed to bring respiratory monitoring beyond fixed clinical settings. The device can connect with a clinician’s phone and provides real-time monitoring of End-Tidal Carbon Dioxide (EtCO₂), Fractional Inspired Carbon Dioxide (FiCO₂), capnograph waveforms and respiratory rate. The approach is aimed at making respiratory signals available in situations where conventional monitoring equipment may not be readily accessible.

The development of RespiCOz® began in 2021 when Krunal Prajapati, Founder of Brainiac Healthcare, was working on a ventilator for COVID-19 patients. During visits to hospitals and discussions with doctors, he encountered a case where a patient’s condition deteriorated and was stabilised after timely intervention. The experience highlighted the importance of capnography monitoring and prompted him to examine the accessibility of such devices in India.

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Prajapati subsequently identified accessibility and affordability as two key challenges in the existing market and assembled a team to develop a more portable solution. After three years of development, multiple iterations and government grants, the team developed RespiCOz®, which has since been deployed across multiple countries. Dr Bhavani Shankar Kodali, Chief Obstetric Anaesthesiologist at the University of Maryland and founder of capnography.com, also reviewed the device in person and described it as sensitive and easy to use, noting its potential to widen access to capnography monitoring.

With its existing deployment base, Brainiac Healthcare is now looking beyond monitoring hardware towards the broader use of respiratory data. The company says it is working with years of captured data to develop models that can make respiratory monitoring more intelligent, while expanding into AI and other respiratory-focused products.

The company’s next phase is centred on Respiratory Intelligence, an approach that seeks to explore the wider potential of respiratory signals in healthcare. According to Brainiac Healthcare, RespiCOz® represents the first step in this direction, with the broader objective of using respiratory data and technology to support more informed monitoring and care.

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