Responsible AI adoption must ensure consumers are not harmed: TRAI Chairman

New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): Telecom operators must ensure that the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) does not harm consumers, protects their interests and keeps service delivery reliable and easy, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti said on Monday.

Speaking to the media, Lahoti said, “While the telecommunications sector is adopting AI, it is important that they take care that adoption of AI is done in a way that the consumer is not harmed and the consumer interest is protected and the delivery of services remains reliable and easy.”

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Lahoti noted consumer protection must remain the central focus while designing and delivering telecom services, adding that the sector’s regulatory framework is updated as technology evolves and new services are introduced.

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He said the government has come out with detailed AI governance guidelines, which need to be kept in view while adopting AI in the telecommunications sector.

Lahoti said the government’s approach to AI governance is based on innovation along with responsible development and deployment of the technology.

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“The consumer protection has to remain the central pivot when we are designing and delivering our services,” he said.

The TRAI Chairman said consumer protection provisions are already part of various regulations governing the telecommunications sector and would continue to remain central to regulation as new technologies emerge.

He also differentiated between the adoption of AI in telecom networks and broader discussions around the development of superintelligence.

“What we are seeing in adoption of AI in telecommunication networks in India is primarily agentic AI, which is for managing different aspects of the network. So, I think these are not exactly the same things,” Lahoti said.

On satellite communication, Lahoti said SATCOM would play an important complementary role in delivering services in remote and difficult-to-reach areas.

He said the recommendations of TRAI on SATCOM are already with the government and the regulator would await the government’s decision on the matter.

Lahoti was speaking with media on the sidelines of Cellular Operators of India’s programme focused on AI safety, governance and the future of connectivity. (ANI)

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