Retail inflation dips marginally to 6.44 per cent in February

New Delhi, March 13
Retail inflation dipped marginally to 6.44 per cent in February, mainly on account of a slight easing in prices of food and fuel items, as per government data released on Monday.
The inflation rate based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) stood at 6.52 per cent in January and 6.07 per cent in February 2022.
The inflation rate for the food basket was 5.95 per cent in February, lower than 6 per cent in January.
Except for November and December 2022, retail inflation has remained above the RBI’s upper tolerance level of 6 per cent since January 2022.
The Reserve Bank has projected retail inflation at 6.5 per cent for 2022-23, with the January-December quarter at 5.7 per cent.
The central bank has been mandated by the government to ensure the retail inflation remains at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side.
To contain the rising prices, the RBI has hiked interest rates by 250 basis points since May last year. The latest rate hike of 25 basis points in February took the benchmark policy rate to 6.50 per cent.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Same-sex marriage issue is of ‘seminal importance’, says Supreme Court; refers pleas to 5-judge Constitution Bench
The top court posts the matter for arguments on April 18, sa...
India's big win at Oscars with RRR's 'Naatu Naatu', documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers'
Wins Best Original Song and Best Documentary Short Subject
Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: Congress announces candidature of ex-MP Santokh Chaudhary’s wife Karamjit Kaur
Chaudhary had died on January 14 after suffering a cardiac a...
Defence ministry cannot issue communication on payment of OROP arrears in instalments: Supreme Court
A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Nara...
After controversy, Punjab govt cancels Teacher Eligibility Test
The exam will be re-conducted