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Home / Business / Retail inflation inches up to 4.38% in May: Govt data  

Retail inflation inches up to 4.38% in May: Govt data  

The food inflation based on the consumer price index was 5.32 per cent in June, higher than 4.78 per cent in May

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:34 PM Jul 13, 2026 IST
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Retail inflation inched up to 4.38 per cent in June compared to 3.93 per cent in May, mainly due to higher prices of food items, according to government data released on Monday.

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The food inflation based on the consumer price index (CPI) was 5.32 per cent in June, higher than 4.78 per cent in May, according to the data.

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The government has mandated the Reserve Bank of India to ensure that the headline inflation remains at 4 per cent, with a margin of 2 per cent on either side.

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