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Home / Business / Retail inflation reaches 6.09% in October, exceeding RBI's upper threshold for first time in 2 years

Retail inflation reaches 6.09% in October, exceeding RBI's upper threshold for first time in 2 years

The October data indicates that inflation has surpassed the Reserve Bank of India's target range of 2-6 per cent

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:03 PM Nov 12, 2026 IST
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Food inflation increased to 8.94 per cent in October, up from 7.74 per cent in September, indicating a widespread surge in prices of necessary food products. Representative image: PTI
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India's retail inflation rose to 6.09 percent in October, up from 5.54 per cent in September, driven by a widespread increase in food prices that heightened household expenses, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Thursday.

This represents the 12th consecutive month of rising consumer prices in the nation. On February 12, 2026, India revised its retail inflation base year from 2012 to 2024, modernising the goods basket for tracking price fluctuations.

The October data indicates that inflation has surpassed the Reserve Bank of India's target range of 2-6 per cent. Almost 50 per cent of the economists predicted that inflation would hit or surpass the 6 per cent mark.

Food inflation increased to 8.94 per cent in October, up from 7.74 per cent in September, indicating a widespread surge in prices of necessary food products. The rise contributes to household expense burdens and strengthens worries about the ongoing nature of food-driven inflation, especially following an irregular and inadequate monsoon that impacted the availability of essential staples.

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Food costs, representing almost 40 per cent of India's consumer price index, continue to be the primary factor contributing to the upward strain on retail inflation. Onion prices have almost doubled since the start of the year, while protein-rich foods like meat, milk, and eggs, which are generally less volatile, have also increased in cost.

Rising global food prices has intensified local pressures, mainly due to heightened costs of imported cooking oils and other goods. Food inflation was recorded at 7.74 per cent in September and was projected to rise to 8.20 per cent in October, based on a survey of economists conducted from November 2 to 6.

The survey forecast headline retail inflation at 5.93 per cent, with predictions varying between 5.50 per cent and 6.60 per cent.

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Retail inflation has persisted above the RBI's medium-term goal of 4 per cent for four straight months. Price pressures are anticipated to continue in the upcoming months, with worldwide oil prices remaining approximately 40 per cent elevated compared to their state prior to the US-Iran conflict.

The central bank anticipates that inflation will average 5.2 per cent this financial year, an increase from its previous estimate of 5 per cent. This figure also exceeds the 5.1 per cent median forecast survey carried out last month.

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