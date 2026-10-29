DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Retail trade leads services output growth at 19.9% in August, air transport contracts: MoSPI

Retail trade leads services output growth at 19.9% in August, air transport contracts: MoSPI

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:47 PM Oct 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): Retail trade recorded the highest year-on-year growth among India's services subsectors in August 2026, at 19.9 per cent, followed by real estate and repair services at 17.6 per cent each, and insurance at 16.5 per cent, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Thursday.

Banking services registered growth of 14.9 per cent, while IT and computer-related services expanded by 13.8 per cent during the month.

Advertisement

Air transport and arts, entertainment and recreation services were the only two subsectors among the 19 covered by the data to record contractions, declining by 9.6 per cent and 4.7 per cent, respectively, on a year-on-year basis.

Advertisement

The figures were released as part of MoSPI's Sub-Sectoral Trial Index of Services Production (ISP) for August 2026, with the base year 2024-25.

The index tracks monthly changes in output across selected services sub-sectors, including trade, transport, financial services, telecommunications, real estate and information technology.

Advertisement

According to the release, the data presents "sub-sector wise growth in ISPs in August, 2026 over August, 2025."

The latest figures showed positive year-on-year growth in 18 of the 19 services sub-sectors covered by the index.

The ISP is currently being released as a trial series to measure changes in services production across different segments of the economy.

Unlike broader indicators of economic activity, the index focuses on changes in output in individual services sub-sectors, providing monthly data on their performance.

The ministry uses 2024-25 as the base year for the trial index, allowing comparisons of services production over time.

The latest release provides the August 2026 readings along with historical monthly data for the covered sub-sectors. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts