RetiredPeople.in Brings Global Digital Community for Senior Citizens

PNN

Mohali (Punjab) [India], September 30: RetiredPeople.in, a new global digital community created exclusively for senior citizens, is set to officially launch on October 1, 2026, coinciding with the United Nations International Day of Older Persons. The platform aims to connect retired people worldwide, help them showcase their talent, skills, experience and practical wisdom, and provide access to professional opportunities and a wide range of relevant service providers.

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The initiative comes at a time when the global population of older people is growing rapidly. According to data cited by RetiredPeople.in, around 1.2 billion people worldwide are aged 60 and above in 2025, and this population is projected to reach 2.1 billion by 2050. The growing population also represents an expanding global silver economy.

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India is witnessing a similar demographic transformation. The platform's research estimates that India has around 153 million people aged 60 and above in 2025, with the number projected to reach 347 million by 2050. By then, around one in every five Indians is expected to be aged 60 or above.

Retirement often leaves behind an enormous reservoir of underutilised human capital. Retired professionals possess decades of practical experience, specialised knowledge, established networks and contacts, and valuable skills. Many remain physically fit and willing to work, contribute and engage with society. The platform seeks to bring this experience back into the digital mainstream.

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Once registered, retired people will be able to create their digital presence and showcase their professional background, practical wisdom, experience and expertise. They can explore full-time and part-time roles, consultancy assignments, advisory positions, mentorship, corporate training, project consulting, freelance work and opportunities with social organisations.

The platform has also been designed around the growing everyday requirements of retired people. These include healthcare services such as hospitals, doctors, diagnostic laboratories, physiotherapists and home healthcare; wellness services including yoga and meditation; and household requirements ranging from cooks and drivers to plumbers, electricians and home nursing.

Other categories include financial advisory, banking, wealth management, legal services, insurance and travel. Religious tourism, leisure travel, hotels, taxis, railway and airline services are among the areas identified by the platform as relevant to retired users.

At the same time, RetiredPeople.in opens a new channel for service providers seeking to reach the growing silver economy. Registered providers will be able to search for retired people requiring their services and connect according to city or country. The platform proposes direct connections at zero brokerage.

“The fundamental idea is very simple. Retirement should not make a person invisible to the world. Retired people have tremendous talent, experience, wisdom and aspirations. They also have changing requirements in different areas of life. Technology can connect both sides and create a global community where experience continues to have value,” said Amrit Pal Singh, visionary and strategist behind RetiredPeople.in.

The platform identifies the digital gap as one of the major challenges facing retired people. Professional legacies, expertise and even basic information about many retirees often remain offline, limiting their ability to connect with opportunities and relevant service providers. RetiredPeople.in seeks to bridge this gap through a unified global digital ecosystem.

Registration on the platform will be free. There will be no monthly, quarterly or annual subscription charges. Users will be able to connect worldwide 24x7x365, with a pay-per-use provision for accessing profiles where applicable.

The official launch on October 1, 2026, has been aligned with the United Nations International Day of Older Persons, giving the initiative a wider global context.

With the philosophy of Search, Connect, Share and Engage, RetiredPeople.in aims to create a global digital community where retirement does not mean withdrawal from the world. Instead, retired people can remain visible, connected and engaged, while telling the world what value their talent, skills, experience and wisdom can still create.

For more information:

Amrit Pal Singh

Visionary & Strategist

RetiredPeople.in

Email: info@retiredpeople.in

Mobile: +91 98766 25076

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