Retort Pharmaceuticals Refreshes Hercoff for a New Chapter in Accessible Throat Care

The Chennai-based company is building on the product's legacy with a convenience-led format and plans to expand its retail distribution.

CHENNAI, India, Nov. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How a healthcare product reaches consumers can be as important as how it is formulated. For Retort Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., this thinking is shaping the next phase of Hercoff, its throat-care brand, as the company refreshes its market positioning and works to expand its availability through retail channels.

With a single-dose sachet format alongside a conventional syrup bottle, Hercoff brings together two practical considerations in everyday product access: convenience and affordability. The renewed brand push reflects Retort Pharmaceuticals' ambition to develop Hercoff into a recognised household name in throat care.

Reimagining the everyday product experience

Advertisement

Hercoff is available in a 10 ml single-dose sachet and a 100 ml syrup bottle. The sachet format offers an alternative to a conventional bottle, with a defined serving size and a compact presentation designed for convenience.

The company has also developed retail packaging that allows boxes of sachets to function as counter dispensers, offering chemists and general stores a practical way to display the product.

These decisions reflect the brand's focus on the everyday retail experience, from how a product is presented at the counter to how consumers can purchase it in a convenient format.

Advertisement

Hercoff's formulation includes ingredients such as vasaka, mulethi, ginger, pippali and pudina. Its product positioning draws on these familiar ingredients while placing emphasis on accessibility and convenience.

From product availability to a wider market presence

Retort Pharmaceuticals is building its distribution network in Tamil Nadu while exploring opportunities to extend Hercoff's reach into the North-East.

Advertisement

The company's current efforts include outreach to distributors in Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Manipur, with markets such as Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Nagaon, Shillong, Agartala and Imphal among those identified for distribution development.

The objective is to build a wider retail presence through chemists and general stores, creating a foundation for the brand's longer-term growth.

Rather than treating the current market push as a one-time launch, the company sees distribution development as part of the broader process of establishing Hercoff in the throat-care category.

Building towards a household brand

For Retort Pharmaceuticals, the ambition for Hercoff extends beyond introducing a product or refreshing its packaging. The company wants to build a recognisable household throat-care brand, supported by convenient formats, an accessible price point and growing retail availability.

As it develops the brand's market presence, the next phase will focus on strengthening distribution and building familiarity with Hercoff among consumers and retail partners.

About Retort Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.

Retort Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., based in Chennai, is part of the Retort Group, a healthcare business with interests in Ayurvedic and allopathic products. The group describes its approach as bringing together Ayurvedic knowledge and modern medicine, with an emphasis on accessible healthcare.

For more information, visit the Retort Group website: https://retort.in/ / Email: admin@retort.in

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)