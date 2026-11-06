REVA University inaugurates Centre for Distance & Online Education

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 6: REVA University inaugurated its Centre for Distance & Online Education (CDOE) on November 5, 2026, marking a significant step towards expanding access to quality higher education through flexible, technology-enabled learning.

Dr. P. Shyama Raju, Chancellor, REVA University, inaugurated the Centre in the presence of Dr. M. Dhanamjaya, Registrar; Dr. Beena G, Registrar (Evaluation); Dr. K. S. Narayanswamy, Pro Vice Chancellor; and Dr. Y. Ramalingareddy, Pro Vice Chancellor, among other dignitaries.

The Centre aims to extend REVA University's academic excellence beyond the traditional campus by offering online learning opportunities to students, working professionals, entrepreneurs and lifelong learners. Combining academic rigour, industry-relevant curriculum, digital learning infrastructure and dedicated academic support, CDOE seeks to make higher education more accessible while enabling learners to balance their educational aspirations with personal and professional commitments.

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Speaking at the inauguration, Dr. P. Shyama Raju, Chancellor, REVA University, said, “Education should never be restricted by location, age or personal circumstances. At REVA, we believe every individual should have the opportunity to learn, grow and realise their potential. Whether a learner studies on campus or through a digital platform, our commitment remains the same—to nurture capable, confident and enterprising individuals who can shape their own futures."

Speaking on the significance of the initiative, Dr. M. Dhanamjaya, Registrar, REVA University, said, "With the launch of CDOE, REVA University is extending its academic legacy and creating new pathways for learners to pursue higher education. The National Education Policy 2020 envisions increasing the Gross Enrolment Ratio in higher education to 50% by 2035. Through this initiative, REVA University aims to contribute to this national vision by supporting greater participation in higher education through flexible and inclusive learning opportunities."

Setting the context for the initiative, Shri Gautam Gupte, Director, Centre for Distance & Online Education, said, "At CDOE, our focus is on creating an engaging and interactive learning experience through live classes, student-centric academic support and continuous mentoring. We want learners to remain actively connected with their education while receiving the guidance and resources needed to progress confidently."

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Four Programmes to Open New Learning Pathways

As an initial offering, CDOE has launched two undergraduate and two postgraduate programmes: Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA), Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA).

The programmes are designed to integrate academic foundations with contemporary industry requirements and practical learning opportunities.

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The BBA and BCA programmes are of three years' duration, comprising six semesters and 120 credits each. The MBA and MCA programmes are of two years' duration, comprising four semesters and 96 credits each.

The BBA programme offers a dual specialisation in Banking & Finance, while BCA provides elective tracks in AI & Data, Security, and Software & Product. The MBA offers six dual-specialisation pathways, and the MCA focuses on advanced computing areas, including Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Cloud Computing and Big Data.

Eligibility and Admission

Candidates seeking admission to the BBA and BCA programmes must have completed 10+2, PUC or an equivalent qualification, with a minimum of 50% marks (45% for reserved categories).

For MBA and MCA admissions, candidates must possess a bachelor's degree of at least three years from a UGC-recognised institution, with a minimum of 50% marks (45% for reserved categories). Bridge courses will be provided for eligible MCA applicants from non-computer science streams, as applicable.

The University follows two admission cycles every year, in January and July. Admissions are now open for the January 2027 cycle.

Eligible candidates can also explore scholarship opportunities under various categories, including Merit-Based Scholarships, REVA Alumni Scholarships, Extra-Curricular Excellence Scholarships and REVA Employee Scholarships, subject to the applicable terms and conditions.

Extending REVA's Academic Excellence Through Digital Learning

The Centre for Distance & Online Education extends REVA University's multidisciplinary academic ecosystem to learners across geographical boundaries. Online programmes are delivered through an integrated Learning Management System (LMS), which provides access to live and recorded lectures, e-books, digital library resources, study materials, discussion forums, assignments, quizzes and proctored examinations.

The learning ecosystem follows a four-quadrant approach comprising structured learning plans, interactive live classes and discussion forums, e-content and e-tutorials, and self-assessment activities. This enables learners to engage with academic content systematically while monitoring their progress throughout the programme.

To ensure continuous academic engagement, the Centre is supported by dedicated Programme and Course Coordinators, a Student Support Office and the Centre for Internal Quality Assurance (CIQA).

The LMS-based support mechanism addresses administrative and technical queries within 24 hours and academic queries within 48 hours. The assessment framework comprises three Continuous Internal Assessments accounting for 30% and a proctored Semester-End Examination accounting for 70% of the overall evaluation.

A Learning Experience That Goes Beyond the Screen

At REVA CDOE, online learning combines flexibility with academic engagement, practical exposure and technology-enabled resources. Learners benefit from the guidance of experienced faculty, industry experts and dedicated mentors, along with programme-specific learning activities.

Depending on the programme, practical learning opportunities include case studies, simulations, analytics tools, coding exercises, virtual laboratories, capstone projects and industry-oriented assignments.

The Centre also provides career guidance and professional development support to help learners prepare for emerging professional opportunities. Upon meeting the applicable requirements, graduates will become part of the REVA University alumni community.

Educate to Enterprise: Taking REVA's Learning Philosophy to a Wider Community

The launch of CDOE reinforces REVA University's guiding philosophy of Educate to Enterprise, which emphasises that education must go beyond imparting knowledge to nurturing innovation, initiative, creativity and an enterprising mindset.

By extending this philosophy to online learners, the Centre aims to empower individuals to translate academic knowledge into practical capabilities, strengthen their professional competencies and identify growth opportunities.

For admissions and programme details:

Website: www.online.reva.edu.in

Centre for Distance & Online Education

REVA University

Rukmini Knowledge Park, Kattigenahalli, Yelahanka, Bengaluru – 560 064.

Phone: 81053 66623

Email: admissions.ol@reva.edu.in

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