REVA University Inaugurates First Edition of REVA Literature Festival, Celebrating the Power of Words and Stories

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir)

REVA University inaugurated the first edition of REVA Literature Festival, The First Chapter, on its campus on Friday. Celebrating the theme “Two Days, Countless Stories,” the festival brought together acclaimed authors, writers, journalists, artists, literary enthusiasts and young creative minds to celebrate literature, creativity, culture and the enduring power of storytelling.

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Dr. P. Shyamaraju, Chancellor, REVA University, and other dignitaries inaugurated the REVA Lit Fest 2026 by lighting the ceremonial lamp

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The inaugural ceremony was presided over by Dr. P. Shyama Raju, Chancellor, REVA University. The distinguished guests included Jogi, Writer and Senior Journalist; Suchendra Prasad, Indian Actor and Director; Bhavana Belagare, Editor, Author and Senior Journalist; and Mahesha Araballi, Writer and Senior Engineering Manager, Infosys Limited. Dr. M. Dhanamjaya, Registrar, REVA University, welcomed the gathering.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Shyama Raju emphasised that REVA University's vision extends beyond awarding degrees to creating meaningful learning experiences that transcend conventional classrooms. He said, “At REVA, we believe in not just giving degrees but imparting multidisciplinary education and encouraging students to learn beyond the classroom. The first chapter of REVA Literature Festival is a reflection of this belief. Such platforms provide opportunities for students to explore ideas, engage with different perspectives and discover the world through literature and the arts.”

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As part of the inaugural ceremony, two books authored by noted late writer and journalist Ravi Belagere were released. His daughter, Bhavana Belagare, along with the dignitaries, unveiled the books, namely O Manase and Raj The Show Man. Sharing her thoughts on her father's legacy, she said, “Everything about my father is an inspiration. Reading is as much an experience as it is a joy.” Recalling how creativity, arts and culture were integral to their everyday lives, she emphasised the importance of imbibing these values in daily life.

Reflecting on the influence of books and the legacy of Ravi Belagere, Suchendra Prasad highlighted the transformative power of reading. He said that books should create an extraordinary experience for the mind, particularly among students and young people. He encouraged the younger generation to approach reading as an enriching and immersive experience.

Speaking about the significance of art and creativity, Jogi observed that the festival itself began with a dance performance, underscoring the importance of art in human life. “Everything should begin with art. If you live just for the sake of living, life becomes dry. Art brings happiness and peace,” he said. He also stressed that creativity, music and the arts should become integral to the learning process.

Highlighting the growing influence of technology and artificial intelligence, Mahesha Araballi observed that while chatbots can provide summaries of novels, they cannot replicate the actual experience of reading or the depth of original thought. He noted that life was increasingly becoming mechanical and emphasised the need to learn through personal experiences, creativity and unconventional thinking. He said that literature festivals play an important role in encouraging people to step away from routine and discover new perspectives.

Motivating students to cultivate the habit of reading, he said, “The best time to start reading is now. It is not about reading the best, but about making reading a habit.” He encouraged young minds not to procrastinate on reading and to make it a regular part of their lives.

Welcoming the guests, Dr Dhanamjaya spoke about the importance of literature festivals and how REVA celebrates the power of words and expression. “REVA Literature Festival provides a platform for students and literary enthusiasts to engage with diverse voices, appreciate the richness of literature and discover the joy of reading."

The two-day festival, being held on October 30 and 31, features an engaging line-up of panel discussions, author interactions, book talks, masterclasses, poetry sessions, open mic performances, a book fair and theatrical presentations. The festival also brings the richness of Kannada theatre to the REVA campus through performances by Ninasam Theatre as part of the Ninasam Tour 2026.

The theatrical presentations include Paduka Kireeti, directed by Manju Kodagu, on October 31, and Kola, directed by Manju Kasaragodu, on November 1, offering audiences an opportunity to experience the richness of Kannada theatre and its cultural narratives.

As part of the event, students from Government School, Doddaballapura, Government School, Jakkur, and REVA PU Colleges at Kattigenahalli, Ganga Nagar and Sanjay Nagar were honoured with the Prathibha Puraskara in recognition of their outstanding academic performance and exceptional marks.

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