REVA University Organises World Architecture Day

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir)

REVA University celebrated World Architecture Day on its campus on Thursday, bringing together architecture students, academicians and practitioners to explore the evolving role of architecture, sustainable construction and hands-on learning. The event was presided over by Dr. P. Shyama Raju, Chancellor, REVA University, with Ar. Vinu Daniel, Founder of Wallmakers, as the Chief Guest.

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Dr P. Shyama Raju, Chancellor, REVA University, Ar. Vinu Daniel, Founder of Wallmakers & other dignitaries

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Addressing the gathering, Dr. P. Shyama Raju emphasised the importance of Vidya, Vaidya and Vyavasaya—education, healthcare and enterprise—in a nation's progress. He observed that rapid urbanisation and the decline in agricultural land had further increased the significance of education and healthcare in contemporary society.

Highlighting REVA University's philosophy of Educate to Enterprise, he encouraged architecture students to develop an enterprising mindset and graduate with a clear vision for their professional future. He stressed that students should be industry-ready and equipped with the confidence and capabilities to establish their own firms or ventures.

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Speaking about the changing landscape of architectural practice, Dr. Shyama Raju underscored the importance of sketching, design thinking and practical learning in an era increasingly influenced by artificial intelligence. He encouraged students to embrace hands-on, project-based and self-directed learning, noting that developing their own design sensibilities would remain essential to their growth as architects.

The inaugural session featured an interactive address by Ar. Vinu Daniel, Founder of Wallmakers, who shared insights from his work in sustainable architecture and his experience of creating environmentally conscious buildings across the world. Reflecting on the relationship between architectural education and traditional construction practices, he highlighted the enduring relevance of practical skills such as carpentry and masonry.

Drawing from his early professional journey, Ar. Daniel recounted how working at construction sites and engaging directly with the building process shaped his approach to architecture. Recalling an incident in which a mason questioned his ability to carry bricks and cement bags, he explained how the experience challenged his assumptions and motivated him to learn beyond conventional academic boundaries. He emphasised that a deeper understanding of materials, construction techniques and on-site realities is essential to architectural practice.

He also shared insights from his experience at a TED Talk event in Vancouver, Canada, where he met Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI. Reflecting on the future of architecture in the age of artificial intelligence, he highlighted the continuing importance of fieldwork and the hands-on nature of the profession.

As part of the celebrations, the School of Architecture organised a hands-on puppet-making workshop and a demonstration of Tholu Bommalata, the traditional leather shadow puppetry of Andhra Pradesh. The activities offered students an opportunity to explore the intersection of craftsmanship, cultural heritage, visual storytelling and creative expression.

The Tholu Bommalata presentation was conducted by Shri Kanday Anjanappa, Chief Puppeteer and President and Founder of Jaisree Kala Srushi Society. Renowned for its large, multicoloured leather puppets, intricate perforations and articulated joints, the traditional art form captivated students by bringing epic narratives to life through light, shadow, music and storytelling.

The event was attended by Dr. Vimala Swamy, Dean, School of Architecture, and Ar. Sudhir Acharya, Director, School of Architecture, along with faculty members and students.

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