Revanza Developers to Launch with Fortune Greens, Marking a New Chapter in Real Estate Development

VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 27: The Revanza & Lalwani Group of Companies will mark a significant milestone in its real estate journey with the launch of Revanza Developers and the introduction of its upcoming flagship project, Fortune Greens, a premium villa-plot development at Mahindra World City, Chengalpattu. The launch is scheduled for Monday, 26 October 2026 at Hyatt Regency Chennai, Anna Salai.

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Founded by entrepreneur Mr. Sushil Lalwani, the Group has developed a diversified business portfolio spanning real estate and plotted layouts, industrial and logistics leasing, hospitality, media and entertainment, and gold jewellery manufacturing. Its entrepreneurial journey includes milestones dating back to 2007, while the Revanza Group of Companies was established in 2018, expanding into industrial, commercial and retail leasing alongside its development businesses.

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As Founder and Chairman, Mr. Lalwani has led the Group’s expansion across sectors. Revanza Developers represents the Group’s focused real estate development platform, with an emphasis on planned layouts, infrastructure and land ownership.

Fortune Greens: Premium Villa Plots at Mahindra World City

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Located at Echankaranai, near Anjur and Kolavai Lake, Fortune Greens is an upcoming gated development within the Mahindra World City region of Chengalpattu. Spread over 8.60 acres, the project comprises 222 plots, with sizes ranging from 700 to 2,000 square feet. The layout is DTCP-approved (Approval No. 295/2025).

The development is planned with internal roads, stormwater drainage, street lighting and landscaped spaces. Proposed amenities include a central park, jogging tracks, a children’s play area, an open-air theatre, an outdoor gym, multipurpose sports facilities, a pickleball court, cricket practice nets, a yoga pavilion and community gardens.

With Mahindra World City’s industrial and IT employers close by, Fortune Greens is positioned for professionals seeking to build a home close to work, as well as investors exploring land ownership in the GST Road growth corridor. All plots are offered with freehold title.

A Broader Development Vision

The Group’s wider property portfolio includes plotted layouts and land interests across Coimbatore, Chengalpattu and other locations, alongside industrial and logistics assets in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Revanza Developers aims to build on this experience as it grows its residential development pipeline.

Commenting on the upcoming launch, Mr. Sushil Lalwani, Founder and Chairman, said:

“Our Group has grown by identifying opportunities across different sectors and building businesses with a long-term view. With Revanza Developers, we are bringing that experience into a focused real estate development platform. Fortune Greens reflects our belief in thoughtful planning and the importance of ownership, creating opportunities for people to build their future on land they can call their own.”

The project’s brand line, “Creating Dreams to Living,” reflects its aspiration to connect land ownership with the opportunity to create a home and a lasting future.

About Revanza & Lalwani Group of Companies

Headquartered in Chennai, the Revanza & Lalwani Group of Companies has business interests across real estate development and plotted layouts, industrial and logistics leasing, hospitality, media and entertainment, and gold jewellery manufacturing. Its businesses include Revanza Developers, Revanza Leasing India Private Limited, Revanza Global Ventures Private Limited and Aritza Gold Private Limited, among other group companies and ventures.

About Revanza Developers

Revanza Developers is the Group’s real estate development arm, focused on planned land development and plotted communities across selected locations in Tamil Nadu and the wider region. Fortune Greens is being developed by M/s. Revanza Developers.

Enquiries: contact@revanzadevelopers.com

Website: www.revanzadevelopers.com

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