Revia from Brakes India Launches High-Performance Clutches

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 6: Brakes India proudly expands its mobility solutions portfolio with the introduction of Revia clutches, engineered to meet the demanding performance needs of commercial vehicles, trucks, and buses across India’s diverse driving conditions. Developed with premium friction materials and reinforced spring technology, Revia clutches deliver robust durability, superior heat dissipation, and consistent power transmission whether in heavy loads, steep gradients, dense city traffic, or long-haul operations. Designed to reduce wear and extend service life, the clutches help fleet operators minimise downtime, lower maintenance costs, and maximise vehicle uptime.

Advertisement

“With Revia clutch plates, Brakes India takes another decisive step in our strategy to cover critical products around the wheel. From brake systems to clutches, we are strengthening our promise of comprehensive mobility solutions for India. We have long been known for what stops a vehicle; we now extend that trust to what drives it,” said Mr S. Sujit Nayak, Senior Vice President and Head, Aftermarket Business Unit, Brakes India.

Advertisement

Key features of the clutch plate: • Smooth engagement & disengagement • High torque transmission efficiency • Durability & longevity • Excellent thermal resistance • Manufactured to meet OEM standards Built on decades of expertise in safety-critical automotive systems, Revia clutches reinforce our commitment to offering dependable, high-quality components for the Indian market.

Advertisement

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)