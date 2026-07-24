RevineTech Group Welcomes Jatan Shah as Chief Business Officer (CBO)

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Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 24: RevineTech Pvt. Ltd., a trusted provider of cutting-edge test and measurement equipment, embedded tools, RF solutions, and system integration services for India's electronics and technology ecosystem, today announced the appointment of Mr. Jatan Shah as its Chief Business Officer (CBO). The appointment marks a significant milestone in RevineTech's ongoing journey to deepen its market leadership and expand its footprint across the industries it serves.

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Jatan Shah brings more than 24 years of distinguished experience in the Test & Measurement and Automated Test Equipment (ATE) industry. Over the course of his career, he has built a reputation for bridging complex technical challenges with sound business strategy, cultivating long-term customer relationships, and delivering innovative solutions that create measurable value. His domain expertise spans a broad set of technology-driven sectors, including automotive, aerospace & defense, semiconductors, biomedical, and electronics manufacturing industries that sit at the core of RevineTech's own strategic focus.

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In his new role, Jatan will work closely with RevineTech's leadership team to strengthen the company's go-to-market strategy, deepen engagement with existing customers, and identify new avenues for growth. His strong understanding of technology-driven markets, combined with a customer-first approach, is expected to play an important role in shaping RevineTech's next phase of expansion.

A Leader Who Bridges Technology and Business

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Throughout his career, Jatan Shah has distinguished himself as a leader who understands both the engineering depth and the commercial realities of the test and measurement world. Colleagues and industry partners describe him as a dynamic professional who consistently translates technical capability into business outcomes a skill set that becomes increasingly valuable as RevineTech continues to scale its operations and diversify its offerings across high-growth sectors.

Commenting on his new role, Jatan Shah, Chief Business Officer, RevineTech Group, said:

"Strong execution and customer focus are the foundations of lasting success."

Jatan's arrival comes at a pivotal time for RevineTech, as the company continues to expand its presence across India's electronics and technology landscape, broaden its partnerships with global instrumentation brands, and invest in solutions that help engineers and innovators bring products to market faster.

Leadership Perspective

Praveen Niraj, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director of RevineTech Group, welcomed Jatan Shah to the leadership team and shared his enthusiasm for the road ahead:

"Building sustainable growth through innovation, trust, and operational excellence."

Praveen Niraj leads RevineTech with a vision centered on innovation, technology adoption, and sustainable growth, with expertise spanning industrial technology, embedded systems, AI-driven solutions, and advanced accelerator platforms. Under his leadership, RevineTech has continued to build a leadership bench that combines deep technical expertise with strategic execution across engineering, sales, operations, finance, and people management.

Under his stewardship, RevineTech is strengthening its market presence and working to support the company's vision of building a global footprint, marking the start of a new era of Test & Measurement (T&M) manufacturing in India, backed by global technology tie-ups and AI-led innovation designed to scale the business on a massive level. Jatan Shah's appointment is a direct extension of this vision, adding senior business leadership to help RevineTech pursue global partnerships and drive innovation-led growth across its target markets.

"With Jatan joining our leadership team, we are confident in our ability to build stronger partnerships and create greater value for our customers," the company said in its announcement. "His experience across automotive, aerospace & defense, semiconductors, biomedical, and electronics manufacturing complements our existing strengths and will help us serve our customers with even greater precision and insight."

Strengthening RevineTech's Growth Journey

RevineTech's leadership emphasized that Jatan Shah's appointment reflects the company's continued commitment to four core pillars that define its culture and strategy:

- Strategic Leadership guiding the organization with clarity and long-term vision

- Customer-Centric Solutions building lasting relationships rooted in trust and responsiveness

- Innovation delivering technology-driven solutions that solve real-world engineering challenges

- Sustainable Growth expanding responsibly while maintaining operational excellence

These pillars have shaped RevineTech's evolution since its founding, as the company has grown from a specialized test and measurement provider into a broader technology partner offering embedded systems, AI edge processors, RF solutions, and system integration services.

About RevineTech Pvt. Ltd.

RevineTech is a trusted provider of cutting-edge test and measurement equipment, embedded tools, RF solutions, and system integration services tailored for the Indian electronics and technology ecosystem. Since its founding, the company has empowered engineers, innovators, and industries with tools that accelerate development, simplify testing, and deliver real-world performance.

RevineTech serves a wide range of sectors, including automotive, industrial automation, medical electronics, education, defense, and consumer electronics, offering both hardware and software solutions that meet global standards while remaining cost-effective and future-ready. The company's portfolio spans high-precision electronics test and measurement instruments, advanced embedded systems and design tools, powerful AI edge processors and vision accelerators, custom system integration and automation solutions, skill-focused university lab platforms, and EMI/EMC pre-compliance, calibration, ATE, and data acquisition solutions.

RevineTech works closely with leading global brands including Anritsu, Dewetron, Tabor, Fluke, ITECH, Rigol, PMK, and others to ensure exceptional performance and support for its customers. The company's vision is to be India's most reliable, innovation-driven, and channel-focused technology partner, powering industries, institutions, and research through smart, scalable test and development solutions.

At the heart of RevineTech is a team of passionate, experienced professionals, including dedicated product, application, sales, and service managers aligned with specific domains, OEMs, and territories. This domain-based approach ensures personalized attention, deep technical understanding, and quick response times at every stage of a customer's journey, from pre-sales consultation to post-sales support, system integration, and application training.

With a PAN-India presence, access to premium global instrumentation brands, and a strong focus on innovation and reliability, RevineTech continues to position itself as a one-stop technology partner for startups building prototypes and enterprises scaling operations alike.

Looking Ahead

RevineTech's leadership team expressed confidence that Jatan Shah's arrival will strengthen the company's ability to serve its customers with greater depth, particularly in sectors where technical complexity and business strategy intersect. As the organization continues to invest in its people, partnerships, and product portfolio, the addition of a leader with Jatan's breadth of industry experience is expected to support RevineTech's next chapter of growth.

"Please join us in extending a warm welcome to Jatan Shah," the company said. "We are excited to have him on board and look forward to achieving new milestones together. Welcome to the RevineTech family, Jatan."

About RevineTech Pvt. Ltd. RevineTech Pvt. Ltd. is a Pune-based provider of advanced electronics test and measurement equipment, embedded systems, AI edge processors, RF solutions, and system integration services, serving customers across automotive, aerospace & defense, semiconductors, biomedical, industrial automation, defense, education, and consumer electronics sectors throughout India.

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