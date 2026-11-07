Revised anti-cancer drug prices to take effect November 9; Annual consumer relief estimated at Rs 3,500 crore

New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): Revised maximum retail prices for key anti-cancer formulations take effect across the country on November 9, delivering an estimated annual financial relief of over Rs 3,500 crore to patients and their families.

The price reduction follows the regulatory decision by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), functioning under the Department of Pharmaceuticals in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, to cap trade margins on the retail prices of 137 anti-cancer medicines.

The action is based on recommendations submitted by an Expert Committee constituted by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, the price adjustments translate into immediate household savings across critical oncology treatments.

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"As a result of the price reductions to be effected from 9th November, 2026, the estimated annual savings to consumers would be Rs 3,502.31 crore," the Ministry stated.

To date, 76 pharmaceutical manufacturers have submitted revised pricing structures covering 1,225 anti-cancer formulations across 121 individual drugs. Price decreases apply directly to 1,031 formulations, with 600 distinct brands recording price reductions exceeding 50 per cent, and the sharpest recorded decrease reaching 96.45 per cent.

The Ministry described the policy intervention as a core component of healthcare access strategies.

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"TMR of non-scheduled anti-cancer medicines is an important step taken by the Government in its continued efforts to improve affordability and accessibility of essential anti-cancer medicines for cancer care," the Ministry noted.

The capping framework also accounts for treatments that are not yet commercially available within domestic healthcare channels. Between 10 and 15 of the 137 identified drugs are awaiting rollout in India, but the Ministry affirmed that Trade Margin Rationalization (TMR) applies to those products as well, immediately upon market release.

The regulatory provisions, enacted through notification SO 5690 (E) dated October 17, 2026, remain effective until further orders. Under these norms, drug manufacturers retain the option to claim annual price adjustments under Paragraph 20(1) of the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013, provided the products strictly observe the 30 per cent trade margin threshold.

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Compliance measures mandate every retailer, pharmacy dealer, hospital, and medical institution to prominently display the revised price lists on their institutional websites and physical facilities.

State Drug Controllers oversee direct compliance by manufacturers, retail dealers, and hospitals. Consumers can track verified pricing data through the Pharma Sahi Daam mobile application and the official NPPA portal, where non-compliance reports can also be submitted. (ANI)

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