Revisions to investment, turnover criteria for MSMEs notified

article_Author
Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 11:18 PM Mar 24, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
The significant revisions to the turnover and investment criteria for classifying MSMEs have been notified, which will come into effect from April 1, the government has said.

According to the notification, Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) with investments up to Rs 2.5 crore will now be classified as micro-enterprises, up from the previous threshold of Rs 1 crore.

Revising the turnover limit from Rs 5 crore to Rs 10 crore, the units with investments up to Rs 25 crore will be classified as small enterprises, from the earlier Rs 10 crore.

“The turnover limit for such enterprises has been doubled from Rs 50 crore to Rs 100 crore,” it said, while notifying that the MSMEs with investments up to Rs 125 crore will now be classified as medium enterprises, from the earlier limit of Rs 50 crore.

Besides, the turnover limit has been doubled to Rs 500 crore for medium enterprises.

Pertinently, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had, in her budget speech, announced new classification criteria for MSMEs, with investment and turnover limits for the classifications proposed to be increased to 2.5 times and two times, respectively.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

