Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 3: Bengaluru, a city once renowned for its abundant lakes and natural water systems, is facing an escalating water crisis. Rapid urbanisation, erratic rainfall patterns, and over-extraction of groundwater have pushed the region into a precarious situation. Addressing this urgent challenge, a transformative partnership was forged on the 20th of March between the Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Department (Govt. of Karnataka), ITC Ltd., and The Art of Living Social Projects to rejuvenate the South Pennar River Basin.

The MoU is set to bring sustainable water conservation and recharge solutions to Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Kolar, and Chikkaballapur. By combining scientific interventions, community participation, and government support, this project aims to revive depleting groundwater levels, enhance water availability, and create long-term rural livelihoods.

A Multi-Pronged Approach to Water Security

* Replenishing Groundwater

One of the core objectives of this initiative is to construct water conservation and recharge structures that capture rainwater and direct it back into the earth. This will restore aquifers, reduce dependence on external water sources, and mitigate the impact of droughts.

* Scientific Water Management: Managed Aquifer Recharge (MAR)

Through the Managed Aquifer Recharge (MAR) technique, this project will scientifically enhance groundwater availability. MAR involves systematically directing surface water into underground reservoirs, ensuring that rainwater is stored efficiently and remains accessible even during dry months.

* Empowering Rural Communities

Sustainable water management goes hand in hand with economic upliftment. Under this initiative, employment opportunities will be created through MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act), enabling rural communities to earn livelihoods while actively participating in environmental restoration.

Community-Led, Sustainable Impact

Water conservation is most effective when communities take ownership. This project will focus on capacity building, training local stakeholders, and involving villagers in long-term water stewardship. By encouraging awareness and participation, this initiative ensures that its impact extends far beyond infrastructure - creating a culture of water conservation for generations to come.

A Model for Sustainable Water Management

This collaboration between government leadership, corporate responsibility, and water conservation expertise serves as a model for large-scale water conservation efforts. By integrating policy support, scientific advancements, and community-driven action, the South Pennar River Basin rejuvenation is set to secure water for the community while creating a ripple effect of environmental and socio-economic benefits.

This initiative holds the potential to inspire more such partnerships across India, ensuring that water - one of our most precious resources - is safeguarded for future generations.

The Art of Living, a global non-profit organisation dedicated to peace, well-being, and humanitarian service founded in 1981 by the world-renowned humanitarian and spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, collaborates with various organisations and the Government of India to combat water scarcity through numerous water conservation projects.

