New Delhi [India], October 13: 1xBat Sporting Lines has become an official partner of the World Championship of Legends 2026, which is taking place in the UAE from 3 to 18 October. The tournament brings cricket stars from different generations together on the field, reuniting fans with players and teams that have become part of the sport’s heritage.

Cricket legends back on the field

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Cricket’s history is preserved not only in statistics and results. It lives on through iconic matches, legendary players and rivalries that have shaped the sport’s culture over the years and remain etched in fans’ memories.

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The World Championship of Legends marks the triumphant return of the classic rivalries that laid the foundations for modern cricket. Years later, cricket greats including Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan, David Warner and AB de Villiers are taking the field once again. Their past performances have become part of the sport’s history.

Interest in WCL was already evident last season: according to the organisers, the tournament reached 425 million viewers worldwide in 2025. The third season opened with India Champions defeating Australia Champions by 46 runs.

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For 1xBat Sporting Lines, the partnership with WCL is an opportunity to support a project that preserves sporting heritage and makes it part of how new audiences experience cricket today.

“Cricket’s legacy is shaped not only by great victories, but also by the players, teams and rivalries that fans remember years later. The World Championship of Legends gives supporters the chance to see their idols again and relive the excitement of their greatest matches. These are precisely the kinds of large-scale, inspiring initiatives that 1xBat seeks to support, as they strengthen the love of cricket and connect generations of fans around the world,” said a 1xBat representative.

Through this partnership, 1xBat Sporting Lines will cover every match of the World Championship of Legends 2026. The sports news platform will report on key developments, match results, and legendary players’ performances, helping fans follow the tournament’s progress and highlights.

“We are sincerely grateful to 1xBat for its support and delighted to welcome the brand as an official partner of the World Championship of Legends 2026. Together, we will make the tournament even more entertaining and accessible, giving fans every opportunity to follow key matches and their favourite players’ achievements. We are pleased that 1xBat is joining this initiative and supporting the preservation of cricket’s legacy,” WCL said.

1xBat at WCL 2026

The partnership will give 1xBat a presence across the World Championship of Legends’ venues and digital channels. Branding will appear on an advertising mat behind the wicket, the digital sight screen, the boundary rope, the giant digital screen and official backdrops.

The package also includes advertising slots for 1xBat in the loop shown during breaks on digital perimeter boards, alongside additional placements on those displays.

The 1xBat logo will also appear on the official WCL website and the tournament’s social media accounts, identifying the brand as an official event partner.

Follow the World Championship of Legends 2026 on 1xBat Sporting Lines, cheer on your favourite players and enjoy the excitement of every match!

About 1xBat Sporting Lines

1xBat Sporting Lines is an India-focused online sports news platform covering cricket, kabaddi, football and other major sports. It provides daily news, match updates, team rankings, player stories, and analysis for sports fans across India. Its coverage goes beyond what happens on the field, exploring the stories, personalities, decisions, rivalries and moments that shape the game and the conversation around it. In 2026, 1xBat became a platinum sponsor of India’s tour of Sri Lanka.

About World Championship of Legends

The World Championship of Legends (WCL) is an international cricket tournament that brings together former international players and legends of the sport in a competitive format. The 2026 edition is taking place in the UAE from 3 to 18 October and features India Champions, Australia Champions, England Champions, South Africa Champions, West Indies Champions and Bangladesh Champions.

Disclaimer: This content is for informational and promotional purposes only. References to 1xBat Sporting Lines relate to its sports news and media activities. Readers should independently verify tournament schedules, partnerships and related claims from official sources.

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