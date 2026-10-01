VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 1: Walk into any Indian neighbourhood and you will likely find a laundry shop that has been there for years, run by one person, with no branding, no fixed process and no real way to hold anyone accountable if a garment comes back damaged or late. It is one of the last major everyday services in India that has stayed largely unorganised. REVIVO has spent the past few years trying to bring some structure to that space.

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REVIVO runs a franchisee brand facilitating a pickup and delivery laundry and dry cleaning service that customers access through its app. Orders cover regular washing, dry cleaning for clothes and home textiles such as curtains and carpets, and a faster ironing service for those short on time. Garments are processed using imported machinery and organic cleaning agents, with the company also trying to reduce plastic use through reusable and bio-compostable packaging.

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Where REVIVO's approach becomes more interesting is in how it expands. Rather than building every outlet itself, the company works through franchise partners under a model it calls Live Laundromat, meant for locations with natural footfall such as residential markets and co-living areas. Before handing over a store, the company spends time generating demand in that particular neighbourhood, so a new partner already has customers lined up rather than starting cold. Once operational, partners get ongoing support around staffing, equipment and daily processes, with the aim of keeping service quality identical across locations.

This model has helped REVIVO grow to more than 50 stores in cities including Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ludhiana, Mohali and Pune. The company has raised funding from Inflection Point Ventures and holds DPIIT recognition as a registered startup. Much of its upcoming expansion is planned for tier two cities, where the company sees rising demand for professional garment care but very few organised players currently operating.

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REVIVO was co-founded in 2022 by Vikas Agarwal and Khushboo Gupta. Vikas graduated at IIT and later completed an MBA at IIM Ahmedabad, having already run a small student venture during his college years. Khushboo, an FMS graduate, spent several years working in the research & analytics field before moving into building a company of her own, bringing a fairly structured approach to how REVIVO evaluates and enters new markets.

For a business like this, the real work is not attracting a first time customer but getting them to come back without thinking twice. REVIVO's franchise partners are expected to follow the same procedures regardless of city or scale, since even one inconsistent experience can undo the trust the brand depends on. In an industry long defined by personal recommendations and informal setups, that kind of dependable, repeatable service is what REVIVO is counting on to shift customer habits over time.

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