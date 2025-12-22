Amandeep Hospitals, in collaboration with Ujala Cygnus, today announced the inauguration of North India’s first-ever hospital-based 3D Printing and Virtual Reality Technology, marking a historic advancement in medical technology integration and patient-centric innovation. The new facility positions Amritsar as a regional hub for cutting-edge surgical planning and customized treatment solutions. Dr. Abhijat Sheth, Chairman, National Medical Commission, New Delhi, inaugurated the 3D Printing and Virtual Reality Technology at Amandeep Ujala Hospitals, marking a significant milestone in medical innovation. With his presence, the event highlighted the importance of embracing cutting-edge technology to revolutionize healthcare delivery. With this launch, Amandeep Hospitals in partnership with Ujala Cygnus becomes one of the few institutions in the country to integrate 3D printing technology directly into clinical practice, enabling surgeons to create highly accurate anatomical models, patient-specific guides, and customized implants for complex orthopaedic, trauma, spine, maxillofacial, and reconstructive procedures.

The 3D Printing and Virtual Reality Technology revolutionizes surgical precision and patient outcomes by enabling clinicians to develop patient-specific 3D anatomical models for complex surgical planning, create customized surgical jigs and guides for joint replacement and deformity correction, and produce tailored 3D-printed implants. This cutting-edge technology enhances training, simulation, and medical education, ultimately reducing operative time, improving alignment accuracy, and significantly enhancing patient outcomes. By leveraging 3D printing, clinicians can achieve unprecedented levels of precision, personalization, and effectiveness in surgical procedures.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Avtar Singh, Chairperson, Orthopaedics, Amandeep Ujala Hospitals, said: “This is a giant step forward in our commitment to precision surgery. With in-house 3D printing, we can now plan the most complex cases with unmatched accuracy, reduce surgical risks, and deliver more predictable outcomes for our patients.” - Dr. Abhijat Sheth, Chairman, National Medical Commission, New Delhi: "The integration of 3D printing technology in hospitals is a significant step towards modernizing healthcare infrastructure. This innovation will undoubtedly lead to improved patient outcomes and more efficient surgical procedures." A Strategic Partnership for India’s Healthcare Future The launch is part of a long-term collaborative vision between Amandeep Hospitals and Ujala Cygnus to bring advanced technologies to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities across North India.

Strengthening Amritsar as a Medical Innovation Hub With the introduction of this facility, Amritsar becomes the first city in North India to house a 3D Printing and Virtual Reality Technology within a hospital setting, enabling faster turnaround times for patient-specific preparations and reducing dependence on external technology providers.

The initiative reinforces Amandeep Hospital’s, in partnership with Ujala Cygnus’ reputation as a pioneer in robotics, AI-driven diagnostics, advanced orthopaedics, and trauma care.

Amandeep Group has now grown into a network of over 750 beds, with 170+ expert doctors serving across six locations — two in Amritsar and one each in Pathankot, Ferozepur, Srinagar, and Tarn Taran. Over the years, the group has transformed the lives of more than twenty five lakh patients and continues to set new benchmarks in healthcare (Disclaimer: The above content is a press release and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

